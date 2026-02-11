Battering Intervention Prevention Program Men & Women(BIPP)

At New Life Resort, we provide a refuge for those ready to transform their lives. Your contribution to the Battering Intervention Prevention Program (BIPP) aids us in offering tailored wellness programs. Our mission: empower individuals through comprehensive care, fostering resilience and a renewed sense of purpose.

The Battering Intervention and Prevention Program (BIPP) is a structured, educational program designed to help individuals recognize, address, and change patterns of abusive behavior. Our goal is to promote healthier relationships by fostering accountability, emotional regulation, and non-violent communication skills.

Join us in this journey of healing. Every donation helps deliver personalized therapies and support systems, nurturing the spirit of hope and transformation.