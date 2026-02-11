Battering Intervention Prevention Program Men & Women(BIPP)

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About this shop
At New Life Resort, we provide a refuge for those ready to transform their lives. Your contribution to the Battering Intervention Prevention Program (BIPP) aids us in offering tailored wellness programs. Our mission: empower individuals through comprehensive care, fostering resilience and a renewed sense of purpose.
The Battering Intervention and Prevention Program (BIPP) is a structured, educational program designed to help individuals recognize, address, and change patterns of abusive behavior. Our goal is to promote healthier relationships by fostering accountability, emotional regulation, and non-violent communication skills.
Join us in this journey of healing. Every donation helps deliver personalized therapies and support systems, nurturing the spirit of hope and transformation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!