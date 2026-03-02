New Life Warehouse Family Fun Day at the Farm

Showcase your business and give back at the same time!

A Vendor Sponsor Table gives you a dedicated space to connect with families and community supporters at our fun-filled fundraiser event at Horsepower for Kids on Saturday, May 3, from 12:00 pm- 4:00 pm.





Your table includes two admission tickets and the opportunity to put your business in front of an engaged, values-driven crowd. Every vendor table purchased directly supports New Life Warehouse's efforts to buy beds for families starting over in Tampa Bay.

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Space is limited, so reserve your table today!

to help New Life Warehouse buy beds for families

help





We Are So Glad You Are Joining Us!

Your support means the world to New Life Warehouse and the families we serve. Here is everything you need to know to make the most of your vendor table experience.





Arrival: Please plan to arrive no later than 11:15 a.m. to allow time for setup before the event begins.





What to Bring: Please bring your own table, game, and any supplies needed to make your activity complete. If you are running a game, candy or small prizes are a great way to delight the kids who stop by!





If you need anything, we may be able to help. Just let us know at least 1 week in advance so we can check our inventory at the warehouse.





Your Team: Please let us know how many representatives will be at your table so we can plan accordingly.

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Promote Your Business: Feel free to bring pamphlets, flyers, or a promo item to share with the families attending. This is a wonderful opportunity to connect with your community while making a difference!





Questions? Reach out, and we will be happy to help. Thank you for being a part of this day!