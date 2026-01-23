New Life Warehouse Inc

Offered by

New Life Warehouse Inc

About this shop

NLW Merch Store

Black NLW Hat item
Black NLW Hat
$30

Black baseball hat featuring white embroidered “NLW” lettering. A comfortable, everyday hat that supports the mission of New Life Warehouse.

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Beige NLW Hat item
Beige NLW Hat
$30

Khaki baseball hat featuring navy blue embroidered “NLW” lettering. A comfortable, everyday hat that supports the mission of New Life Warehouse.

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Jesus Loves You T-Shirt item
Jesus Loves You T-Shirt
$20

Soft blue, Red or Orange T-shirt featuring the message “Jesus Loves You” on the back. A comfortable, everyday tee that shares hope while supporting the mission of New Life Warehouse.

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Bundle of 5 throws for dunk tank
$5
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Bundle of 10 throws for dunk tank
$10
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Bundle of 20 throws for dunk tank
$20
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!