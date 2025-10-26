Varsity Logo 2025 (Store Closes 11/7)

Tshirts! Pick which color & size! 100% cotton tshirt
100% Polyester Tee. Pick which color & size!
Hoodie! Pick a color & Size 50/50 blend
Performance Hoodie! Pick a color & Size. 100% Polyester.
Stay active in performance sweatshirts powered by Dry Zone® moisture-wicking technology.
• 5.9-ounce, 100% polyester
• Removable tag for comfort and relabeling
• Taped neck
• 3-panel hood
• Youth size has no drawcords at hood
• Locker patch
• Front pouch pocket
• Self-fabric cuffs and hem
If you MUST have Nike, we got you! Combining classic Nike style with the soft comfort of brushed-back fleece, this premium hoodie is a closet staple.
Cotton Unisex Sweatshirt Youth & Adult sizes. Cement color is Adult only.
Front Panther on upper left chest. Gildan Heavy Blend 50/50 cotton/poly, Aluminum Zipper, Front pouch pockets
Ladies Varsity Crew, Unisex Baseball Tee's, Game day Long Sleeve Tee and Jersey Hoodie
Port & Co™ Tall Core Blend Tee
A reliable choice for comfort, softness and durability.
Port & Co™ Tall Core Fleece Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
Cozy sweats in our core weight.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing