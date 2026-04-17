New Madison 4th Of July Committee's 5 Days of Freedom Raffle 2026

About this raffle
7/5/26- Savage Axis 350 Legend w/scope
7/6/26- S&W M+P Shield EZ 380 ACP
7/7/26- Killer Instinct Crossbow w/ hand crank
7/8/26- Sig Sauer P365 Micro BXR 9mm
7/9/26- Savage Axis 400 Legend w/scope
7/5/26- Savage Axis 350 Legend w/scope
7/6/26- S&W M+P Shield EZ 380 ACP
7/7/26- Killer Instinct Crossbow w/ hand crank
7/8/26- Sig Sauer P365 Micro BXR 9mm
7/9/26- Savage Axis 400 Legend w/scope
$
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