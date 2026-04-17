New Madison Community 4th Of July

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New Madison Community 4th Of July

About this raffle

New Madison 4th Of July Committee's 5 Days of Freedom Raffle 2026

1 ticket = 5 chances to win!
$20

7/5/26- Savage Axis 350 Legend w/scope 

7/6/26- S&W M+P Shield EZ 380 ACP 

7/7/26- Killer Instinct Crossbow w/ hand crank 

7/8/26- Sig Sauer P365 Micro BXR 9mm 

7/9/26- Savage Axis 400 Legend w/scope

3 tickets = 15 chances to win!
$50
This includes 3 tickets

7/5/26- Savage Axis 350 Legend w/scope 

7/6/26- S&W M+P Shield EZ 380 ACP 

7/7/26- Killer Instinct Crossbow w/ hand crank 

7/8/26- Sig Sauer P365 Micro BXR 9mm 

7/9/26- Savage Axis 400 Legend w/scope

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