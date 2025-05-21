NEW MARCHERS ONLY-Stratford Marching Band 2025 Season Payments

Marching Shoes item
Marching Shoes
$60

Marching shoes are required for all musicians. Students were fitted during band camp.

(does not apply to Color Guard)

Monthly Payment option
$100

Monthly payment for band fees, due the last day of each month through September 30, 2025

Biweekly payment
$50

Split your monthly payment to complete your $100 monthly payment. Must have $100 paid by the last day of each month, through September 30, 2025, if not paid in full

Weekly Payment
$25

Split your monthly payment into weekly to complete your $100 monthly payment. Must have $100 paid by the last day of each month, through September 30, 2025, if not paid in full

Percussion and Guard Fee
$30

Additional fee required by all percussion and color guard students. This fee covers specialized equipment and instruction.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing