New Member Certificate & Name Tag Form

Each new member must submit their own order form for their New Member Certificate and Name Tag. Please enter your name exactly as you would like it to appear on both items, as the same name will be used for each.





Before placing your order, your line must agree on one shared shipping address for all orders. Every member of the same line must enter that exact same address when submitting the form.



Please Note: You must use your DTL email address when completing this form. Your required agreements will be sent to that email for review and signature.