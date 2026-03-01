GFWC Tampa Woman's Club

Offered by

GFWC Tampa Woman's Club

About the memberships

New Member Application: GFWC Tampa Woman's Club

April
$139

No expiration

Pro-Rated Dues 1 month plus next year's full dues. Also, includes initiation Fee. Next dues payment will be April of the following year.

May, June, July August, or September
$130

No expiration

Full Annual Dues Plus Initiation Fee. Next dues payment will be April of the next year.

October
$121

No expiration

Pro-Rated Dues 7 months. Plus Initiation Fee. Next dues payment will be April of the next year.

November
$103

No expiration

Pro-Rated Dues 6 months. Plus Initiation Fee. Next dues payment will be April of the next year.

December
$94

No expiration

Pro-Rated Dues 5 months. Plus Initiation Fee. Next dues payment will be April of the next year.

January
$86

No expiration

Pro-Rated Dues 4 months. Plus Initiation Fee. Next dues payment will be this coming April.

February
$76

No expiration

Pro-Rated Dues 3 months. Plus Initiation Fee. Next dues payment will be this coming April.

March
$68

No expiration

Pro-Rated Dues 2 months. Plus Initiation Fee. Next dues payment will be April, next month.

Add a donation for GFWC Tampa Woman's Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!