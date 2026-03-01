New Member Application: GFWC Tampa Woman's Club

About the memberships
No expiration
Pro-Rated Dues 1 month plus next year's full dues. Also, includes initiation Fee. Next dues payment will be April of the following year.
No expiration
Full Annual Dues Plus Initiation Fee. Next dues payment will be April of the next year.
No expiration
Pro-Rated Dues 7 months. Plus Initiation Fee. Next dues payment will be April of the next year.
No expiration
Pro-Rated Dues 6 months. Plus Initiation Fee. Next dues payment will be April of the next year.
No expiration
Pro-Rated Dues 5 months. Plus Initiation Fee. Next dues payment will be April of the next year.
No expiration
Pro-Rated Dues 4 months. Plus Initiation Fee. Next dues payment will be this coming April.
No expiration
Pro-Rated Dues 3 months. Plus Initiation Fee. Next dues payment will be this coming April.
No expiration
Pro-Rated Dues 2 months. Plus Initiation Fee. Next dues payment will be April, next month.
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