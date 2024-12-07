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Junior League of Savannah Inc
New Member Dues - Spring
New Member Dues - Spring (Full Payment)
$260
Includes JLS & AJLI dues, cookbooks and new member retreat fees. Due by January 10.
Includes JLS & AJLI dues, cookbooks and new member retreat fees. Due by January 10.
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New Member Dues - Spring (Payment Plan #1)
$130
Initial payment is due by January 10 and is nonrefundable after that date.
Initial payment is due by January 10 and is nonrefundable after that date.
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New Member Dues - Spring (Payment Plan #2)
$130
Due by February 10
Due by February 10
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