JLGWh New Member Orientation 2026-27

During orientation, you’ll:





● Learn about the Junior League’s mission, history, and impact in our community.

● Meet some of our Board of Directors and current members.

● Discover our community programs, volunteer opportunities, and leadership development.

● Have the opportunity to ask questions and learn what membership is all about.





Lunch is included, so come ready to connect, learn, and see how you can make an impact alongside an incredible group of women.





We can’t wait to meet you!



