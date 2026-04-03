New Members Membership Dues

🔸 Pay What You Can Option
For sisters who prefer to pay in installments:
- This Payment option allows you to break up your payments
- Local Chapter Dues $175 +National Per Capita Fee $75= $250.00
- Final Installment Deadline: May 31, 2026
- Late Fee: Payments made after May 31, 2026 will incur a $25 late fee.
- Final Deadline to Complete All Dues & Assessments: June 15, 2026
🔸 Important Notes
- All dues and chapter assessments must be completed by June 15, 2026.
- Please ensure timely payments to remain in good standing and avoid additional Penalties.
- Payments may also be made through the chapter’s established payment methods check, money orders made out to the New York Chapter Chums, Inc. Venmo, or our Zeffy Platform which takes all electronic payments for your convenience.
- At checkout, to bypass the gratuity please select “Other” in the dropdown box and or entering 0%—this will remove the additional charge.