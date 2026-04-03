New York Chapter Chums Inc

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New York Chapter Chums Inc

About the memberships

New Members Membership Dues

Annual Membership Dues
$250

Renews yearly on: May 30

🔸 Full Annual Dues: $250

  • Local Chapter Dues $175 +National Per Capita Fee $75= $250.00 
    • Due on or before Date: May 31, 2026
    • After May 31, 2026: A $25 late fee will be applied. Total with Late Fee: $275
    • Final Deadline to Complete All Dues & and any Assessments: June 15, 2026

🔸 Important Notes

  • All dues and chapter assessments must be completed by June 15, 2026.
  • Please ensure timely payments to remain in good standing and avoid additional Penalties.
  • Payments may also be made through the chapter’s established payment methods  Personal /Certified check, money orders made out to the New York Chapter Chums, Inc.  Venmo, or our Zeffy Platform which takes all electronic payments for your convenience.
  • At checkout, to bypass the gratuity please select “Other” in the dropdown box and or entering 0%—this will remove the additional charge.
Pay What you Can Option Please read!
Pay what you can

Renews yearly on: May 30

🔸 Pay What You Can Option

For sisters who prefer to pay in installments:

  • This Payment option allows you to break up your payments
  • Local Chapter Dues $175 +National Per Capita Fee $75= $250.00 
  • Final Installment Deadline: May 31, 2026
  • Late Fee: Payments made after May 31, 2026 will incur a $25 late fee.
  • Final Deadline to Complete All Dues & Assessments: June 15, 2026

🔸 Important Notes

  • All dues and chapter assessments must be completed by June 15, 2026.
  • Please ensure timely payments to remain in good standing and avoid additional Penalties.
  • Payments may also be made through the chapter’s established payment methods  check, money orders made out to the New York Chapter Chums, Inc.  Venmo, or our Zeffy Platform which takes all electronic payments for your convenience.
  • At checkout, to bypass the gratuity please select “Other” in the dropdown box and or entering 0%—this will remove the additional charge.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!