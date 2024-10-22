New Mexico Adult Education Association Silent Auction
4 Hours of Grant Proposal Management Consultation.
$80
Starting bid
Dani Barnes is a professional grant manager with over five years of experience writing grant proposals, managing grants, and providing strategic guidance for organizations. Dani is dedicated to helping mission-based organizations innovate, build capacity, increase revenue, improve visibility, and strengthen partnerships. They have provided services and training in grant writing, project design and management, and communications for a range of community-based organizations. They have a strong service orientation and desire to learn and grow strategically.
Development skills include:
-- Managing multiple deadlines, many stakeholders, and time-intensive writing processes
-- Researching grantmakers and maintaining an up-to-date database of potential funding sources
-- Leading the development and adoption of new approaches to increase organizational revenue
-- Synthesizing complex, high quantity, and sometimes contradictory information to effectively solve problems.
Full Value: $200
Certificate will be emailed to winner
Dani Barnes is a professional grant manager with over five years of experience writing grant proposals, managing grants, and providing strategic guidance for organizations. Dani is dedicated to helping mission-based organizations innovate, build capacity, increase revenue, improve visibility, and strengthen partnerships. They have provided services and training in grant writing, project design and management, and communications for a range of community-based organizations. They have a strong service orientation and desire to learn and grow strategically.
Development skills include:
-- Managing multiple deadlines, many stakeholders, and time-intensive writing processes
-- Researching grantmakers and maintaining an up-to-date database of potential funding sources
-- Leading the development and adoption of new approaches to increase organizational revenue
-- Synthesizing complex, high quantity, and sometimes contradictory information to effectively solve problems.
Full Value: $200
Certificate will be emailed to winner
Painted Sun Hat
$16
Starting bid
This handpainted sun hat is a must have on a sunny NM day!
Full Value: $40
Location: Clovis, NM
Winner can pick up locally or pay an additional $6.50 for shipping.
This handpainted sun hat is a must have on a sunny NM day!
Full Value: $40
Location: Clovis, NM
Winner can pick up locally or pay an additional $6.50 for shipping.
2 Cooking Classes: Santa Fe School of Cooking
$80
Starting bid
Enjoy a demonstration-style cooking class for 2 guests at the Santa Fe School of Cooking! The Santa Fe School of Cooking is an internationally acclaimed, recreational culinary school and market specializing in the foods of the Southwest for almost 35 years.
Full Value: $200
Location: Santa Fe, NM
Winner will be mailed the certificate that contains instructions for redemption.
Enjoy a demonstration-style cooking class for 2 guests at the Santa Fe School of Cooking! The Santa Fe School of Cooking is an internationally acclaimed, recreational culinary school and market specializing in the foods of the Southwest for almost 35 years.
Full Value: $200
Location: Santa Fe, NM
Winner will be mailed the certificate that contains instructions for redemption.
Hand Woven Artisan Rug - Orange, Black, & Gray
$75
Starting bid
This hand woven rug was made by Department of Corrections student Joe Rollins. The title of the piece is Aztec Waves. It is made with orange, black, and gray yarn. Measurements are 35.5" L X 24" W.
Full Value: $187.50
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Winner can pick up locally or pay an additional $11.00 for shipping.
This hand woven rug was made by Department of Corrections student Joe Rollins. The title of the piece is Aztec Waves. It is made with orange, black, and gray yarn. Measurements are 35.5" L X 24" W.
Full Value: $187.50
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Winner can pick up locally or pay an additional $11.00 for shipping.
Hand Woven Artisan Rug - Red, Pink, Black, & Yellow
$75
Starting bid
This hand woven rug was made by Department of Corrections student Joshua Gonzales. The title of the piece is After Life. It is made with red, pink, black, and yellow yarn. Measurements are 31.5" L X 24" W.
Full Value: $187.50
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Winner can pick up locally or pay an additional $11.00 for shipping.
This hand woven rug was made by Department of Corrections student Joshua Gonzales. The title of the piece is After Life. It is made with red, pink, black, and yellow yarn. Measurements are 31.5" L X 24" W.
Full Value: $187.50
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Winner can pick up locally or pay an additional $11.00 for shipping.
Two Bottles of Casa Rondeña Wine
$31
Starting bid
Enjoy these two bottles of wine from the Casa Rondeña winery located in Los Ranchos the Albuquerque.
1629
This John Calvin creation is Iberian in style, a reflection of a
passion for the high desert climate it represents. A blend of
Tempranillo, Syrah, and Cabernet Sauvignon, it is deep, rich,
pungent and balanced with notes of dark fruit. Named for the year the vinifera grapes were first planted in America.
Merlot Rose
This Rosé is made in the proper classic rosé style by allowing the merlot grapes to remain on the skins after being de-stemmed for only a few hours. Watermelon, red cherries, and ripe tropical flavors make for a refreshing and delicate wine.
Full Value: $78
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Local pickup only
Enjoy these two bottles of wine from the Casa Rondeña winery located in Los Ranchos the Albuquerque.
1629
This John Calvin creation is Iberian in style, a reflection of a
passion for the high desert climate it represents. A blend of
Tempranillo, Syrah, and Cabernet Sauvignon, it is deep, rich,
pungent and balanced with notes of dark fruit. Named for the year the vinifera grapes were first planted in America.
Merlot Rose
This Rosé is made in the proper classic rosé style by allowing the merlot grapes to remain on the skins after being de-stemmed for only a few hours. Watermelon, red cherries, and ripe tropical flavors make for a refreshing and delicate wine.
Full Value: $78
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Local pickup only
Up to 6 Best Seats for Any Regular Season Game
$66
Starting bid
Grab up to 5 of your favorite people and check out the New Mexico Ice Wolves hockey team! This certificate is for up to 6 best seats available at any 2024-2025 regular season NA3HL game!
Full Value: $165
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Winner will be mailed the certificate.
Grab up to 5 of your favorite people and check out the New Mexico Ice Wolves hockey team! This certificate is for up to 6 best seats available at any 2024-2025 regular season NA3HL game!
Full Value: $165
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Winner will be mailed the certificate.
Up to 6 Best Seats for Any Regular Season Game
$66
Starting bid
Grab up to 5 of your favorite people and check out the New Mexico Ice Wolves hockey team! This certificate is for up to 6 best seats available at any 2024-2025 regular season NA3HL game!
Full Value: $165
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Winner will be mailed the certificate.
Grab up to 5 of your favorite people and check out the New Mexico Ice Wolves hockey team! This certificate is for up to 6 best seats available at any 2024-2025 regular season NA3HL game!
Full Value: $165
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Winner will be mailed the certificate.
Public Skate for Up to 6 People with Skate Rental
$31
Starting bid
Have some fun on the ice with up to 5 of your favorite people! This certificate is for a public skate session for up to 6 people with skate rental included!
Full Value: $78
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Winner will be mailed the certificate.
Have some fun on the ice with up to 5 of your favorite people! This certificate is for a public skate session for up to 6 people with skate rental included!
Full Value: $78
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Winner will be mailed the certificate.
Public Skate for Up to 6 People with Skate Rental
$31
Starting bid
Have some fun on the ice with up to 5 of your favorite people! This certificate is for a public skate session for up to 6 people with skate rental included!
Full Value: $78
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Winner will be mailed the certificate.
Have some fun on the ice with up to 5 of your favorite people! This certificate is for a public skate session for up to 6 people with skate rental included!
Full Value: $78
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Winner will be mailed the certificate.
Hand Crafted Backpack
$50
Starting bid
This beautifully handcrafted backpack is donated from Willow clothing store in Albuquerque, NM. It features a large main compartment and a smaller front pocket.
Full Value: $125
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Winner can pick up locally or pay an additional $6.50 for shipping.
This beautifully handcrafted backpack is donated from Willow clothing store in Albuquerque, NM. It features a large main compartment and a smaller front pocket.
Full Value: $125
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Winner can pick up locally or pay an additional $6.50 for shipping.
Photography Session
$80
Starting bid
Just in time for holiday photos! This certificate is good for a classic 30-minute photoshoot plus 20+ edited digital images (1 location, 1 outfit).
You can check out Gissell Photography on Facebook (Gissell Photography) and Instagram (@gissellphoto).
Full Value: $200
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Certificate will be emailed to winner.
Just in time for holiday photos! This certificate is good for a classic 30-minute photoshoot plus 20+ edited digital images (1 location, 1 outfit).
You can check out Gissell Photography on Facebook (Gissell Photography) and Instagram (@gissellphoto).
Full Value: $200
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Certificate will be emailed to winner.
Original Framed Painting
$20
Starting bid
This is a beautiful original painting by local artist Dr. Jack Greenberg. Size is 8X10.
Full Value: $50
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Local pickup only.
This is a beautiful original painting by local artist Dr. Jack Greenberg. Size is 8X10.
Full Value: $50
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Local pickup only.
Set of 6 Ornament Christmas Cards
$10
Starting bid
This set of 6 Christmas cards come with handmade cloth ornaments on the front. Insides are blank, making them a perfectly customizable Christmas gift! Envelopes are included.
Full Value: $24
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Winner can pick up locally or have them mailed at no extra cost.
This set of 6 Christmas cards come with handmade cloth ornaments on the front. Insides are blank, making them a perfectly customizable Christmas gift! Envelopes are included.
Full Value: $24
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Winner can pick up locally or have them mailed at no extra cost.
Set of 6 Photo Cards
$8
Starting bid
This set of 6 photo cards are the perfect cards for any occasion! Insides are blank, and envelopes are included.
Full Value: $20
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Winner can pick up locally or have them mailed at no extra cost.
This set of 6 photo cards are the perfect cards for any occasion! Insides are blank, and envelopes are included.
Full Value: $20
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Winner can pick up locally or have them mailed at no extra cost.
Children's Gift Basket - Gray
$80
Starting bid
This amazing large gift basket is perfect for the young readers and artists in your life! It includes:
2 mini Post-It easel pads
2 large drawing/paint pads
Sidewalk chalk set
Children's storybooks
Stencil set
Children's scissors
Children's paintbrush set
Crayons
Glue
Dry erase markers
Mini dry erase board
Pencil/pen zipper pouch
Coloring/activity books
Jigsaw puzzle
Large gray woven basket with handles
Full Value: $200
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Local pickup only.
This amazing large gift basket is perfect for the young readers and artists in your life! It includes:
2 mini Post-It easel pads
2 large drawing/paint pads
Sidewalk chalk set
Children's storybooks
Stencil set
Children's scissors
Children's paintbrush set
Crayons
Glue
Dry erase markers
Mini dry erase board
Pencil/pen zipper pouch
Coloring/activity books
Jigsaw puzzle
Large gray woven basket with handles
Full Value: $200
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Local pickup only.
Children's Gift Basket - White
$80
Starting bid
This amazing large gift basket is perfect for the young readers and artists in your life! It includes:
2 mini Post-It easel pads
2 large drawing/paint pads
Sidewalk chalk set
Children's storybooks
Stencil set
Children's scissors
Children's paintbrush set
Crayons
Glue
Dry erase markers
Mini dry erase board
Pencil/pen zipper pouch
Coloring/activity books
Jigsaw puzzle
Large white woven basket with handles
Full Value: $200
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Local pickup only.
This amazing large gift basket is perfect for the young readers and artists in your life! It includes:
2 mini Post-It easel pads
2 large drawing/paint pads
Sidewalk chalk set
Children's storybooks
Stencil set
Children's scissors
Children's paintbrush set
Crayons
Glue
Dry erase markers
Mini dry erase board
Pencil/pen zipper pouch
Coloring/activity books
Jigsaw puzzle
Large white woven basket with handles
Full Value: $200
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Local pickup only.
$50 Walmart Gift Card
$20
Starting bid
Just in time for the holidays! Then again, with no expiration date, you can use it whenever you like!
Full Value: $50
This digital gift card will be emailed to the winner
Just in time for the holidays! Then again, with no expiration date, you can use it whenever you like!
Full Value: $50
This digital gift card will be emailed to the winner
$100 Walmart Gift Card
$40
Starting bid
Just in time for the holidays! Then again, with no expiration date, you can use it whenever you like!
Full Value: $100
This digital gift card will be emailed to the winner
Just in time for the holidays! Then again, with no expiration date, you can use it whenever you like!
Full Value: $100
This digital gift card will be emailed to the winner
3 Hours of DJ Services
$120
Starting bid
Enhance your party or event with a live DJ! Up for bid is 3 Hours of DJ services for your private party or event.
Genres include dance, house, pop, hip-hop/R&B
Travel radius is up to 70 miles from Taos (this covers travel from Taos to Santa Fe); $1/mile beyond 70 miles from Taos, (e.g. +$60 for Albuquerque)
Available Saturday nights and Sundays day/night.
Full Value: $300
Certificate will be emailed to winning bidder
Enhance your party or event with a live DJ! Up for bid is 3 Hours of DJ services for your private party or event.
Genres include dance, house, pop, hip-hop/R&B
Travel radius is up to 70 miles from Taos (this covers travel from Taos to Santa Fe); $1/mile beyond 70 miles from Taos, (e.g. +$60 for Albuquerque)
Available Saturday nights and Sundays day/night.
Full Value: $300
Certificate will be emailed to winning bidder
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!