New Mexico Adult Education Association Silent Auction

Enjoy these two bottles of wine from the Casa Rondeña winery located in Los Ranchos the Albuquerque. 1629 This John Calvin creation is Iberian in style, a reflection of a passion for the high desert climate it represents. A blend of Tempranillo, Syrah, and Cabernet Sauvignon, it is deep, rich, pungent and balanced with notes of dark fruit. Named for the year the vinifera grapes were first planted in America. Merlot Rose This Rosé is made in the proper classic rosé style by allowing the merlot grapes to remain on the skins after being de-stemmed for only a few hours. Watermelon, red cherries, and ripe tropical flavors make for a refreshing and delicate wine. Full Value: $78 Location: Albuquerque, NM Local pickup only

Enjoy these two bottles of wine from the Casa Rondeña winery located in Los Ranchos the Albuquerque. 1629 This John Calvin creation is Iberian in style, a reflection of a passion for the high desert climate it represents. A blend of Tempranillo, Syrah, and Cabernet Sauvignon, it is deep, rich, pungent and balanced with notes of dark fruit. Named for the year the vinifera grapes were first planted in America. Merlot Rose This Rosé is made in the proper classic rosé style by allowing the merlot grapes to remain on the skins after being de-stemmed for only a few hours. Watermelon, red cherries, and ripe tropical flavors make for a refreshing and delicate wine. Full Value: $78 Location: Albuquerque, NM Local pickup only

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