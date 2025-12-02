New Mexico Dermatology and Dermatological Surgery Society Membership 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Requirements:
- Certification or eligibility for certification by the American Board of Dermatology or the American Board of Osteopathic Dermatology.
- Practice limited to Dermatology for one year, in New Mexico prior to application for membership. This may include residency training.
- New Mexico Medical Licensure in good standing.
Approval by a majority of the Executive Council.
- Dermatologists in bordering states shall also be eligible. They must have resided in their community for one year, have appropriate state medical licensure and have met the other eligibility requirements.
An Active Member has full voting rights, can serve on committees, and may hold office.
Valid for one year
Requirements for Dermatopathologists:
- Certification or eligibility for board certification by the American Board of Dermatology and Dermatopathology.
-Practice of Dermatopathology for one year in New Mexico prior to application for membership.
- New Mexico Medical Licensure in good standing.
Approval by a majority vote of the Executive Council
-Dermatopathologists in bordering states shall also be eligible. They must have resided in their community for one year, have appropriate state medical licensure, and have met the other eligibility requirements.
An Associate Member may serve on committees but may not vote or hold office.
No expiration
Requirements:
The candidate must be fully retired and have been a prior Active or Associate Member of the Society. They must notify the Executive Council of their change in status. They will enjoy the privileges of their previous category, but shall pay reduced dues. They shall be able to serve on committees, vote and hold office.
OR
The candidate must be a retired, non-practicing dermatologist or dermatopathologist residing in New Mexico or a bordering state.
A Life/Retired Member may serve on committees but may not vote or hold office.
No expiration
Requirements:
Membership in the Society is automatic for Residents enrolled in the University of New Mexico Dermatology Residency Program and for medical students studying dermatology at UNM. While in training, they shall be excused from dues and assessments and shall be able to attend meetings, serve on committees, but may not vote or hold office.
Valid for one year
Requirements:
- Working primarily in Dermatology and under the direct supervision of an Active Member for one year.
- Have appropriate New Mexico Licensure in good standing.
Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant Members may serve on committees, but may not vote or hold office.
