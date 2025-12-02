New Mexico Dermatology and Dermatological Surgery Society Membership 2026

Requirements:



- Certification or eligibility for certification by the American Board of Dermatology or the American Board of Osteopathic Dermatology.



- Practice limited to Dermatology for one year, in New Mexico prior to application for membership. This may include residency training.



- New Mexico Medical Licensure in good standing.

Approval by a majority of the Executive Council.



- Dermatologists in bordering states shall also be eligible. They must have resided in their community for one year, have appropriate state medical licensure and have met the other eligibility requirements.



An Active Member has full voting rights, can serve on committees, and may hold office.