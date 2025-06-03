NMMHCA Membership

Valid for one year
Be a Professional member of NMMHCA if you are a licensed professional.
Valid for one year
Be a member of NMMHCA if you are NOT a licensed professional but have interest or a career in mental health in New Mexico. This membership is for those who are mental health advocates or work in mental health but are not providing direct clinical care.
Valid for one year
Be a member of NMMHCA if you are a Current Student. Students must use their University email and are permitted to renew their student membership up to 4 times before needing to renew as either an Allied/Advocate or Professional Membership.
No expiration
Be a member of NMMHCA if you have a retired professional license and are no longer practicing.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!