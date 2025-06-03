NMMHCA Membership

Professional Membership
$50

Valid for one year

Be a Professional member of NMMHCA if you are a licensed professional.

Allied/Advocate Membership
$35

Valid for one year

Be a member of NMMHCA if you are NOT a licensed professional but have interest or a career in mental health in New Mexico. This membership is for those who are mental health advocates or work in mental health but are not providing direct clinical care.

Student Membership
$20

Valid for one year

Be a member of NMMHCA if you are a Current Student. Students must use their University email and are permitted to renew their student membership up to 4 times before needing to renew as either an Allied/Advocate or Professional Membership.

Retired Membership
$20

No expiration

Be a member of NMMHCA if you have a retired professional license and are no longer practicing.

Add a donation for New Mexico Mental Health Counseling Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!