New Mexico Nurse Practitioner Council Inc

Offered by

New Mexico Nurse Practitioner Council Inc

About this shop

New Mexico Nurse Practitioner Council

Black No Hood Sweatshirt item
Black No Hood Sweatshirt
$46

Classic zip-up sweatshirt with the NMNPC logo—comfortable, warm, and perfect for everyday wear.

Grey No Hood Sweatshirt item
Grey No Hood Sweatshirt
$46

Classic zip-up sweatshirt with the NMNPC logo—comfortable, warm, and perfect for everyday wear.

Tote Bag item
Tote Bag
$20

Durable tote bag with the NMNPC logo. Great for work, errands, conferences, or travel.


Yetti item
Yetti
$45

Teal YETI mug featuring the NMNPC logo, perfect for keeping your drinks hot or cold on the go.


Poster item
Poster
$10

Help educate patients with this “What is a Nurse Practitioner?” poster—perfect for waiting rooms, exam rooms, and clinic hallways.

Add a donation for New Mexico Nurse Practitioner Council Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!