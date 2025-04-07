New Mexico Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf Membership
Certified
$20
Certified: hold current RID certification and must provide proof of current RID membership. Each Certified Member, in good standing, of NMRID shall be entitled to vote in meetings, on referenda, and in elections. If an individual holds BEI and does NOT have and RID Certification/Membership, they must select the Supporting level, as they are unable to vote.
Associate (Pre-Cert)
$20
Associate: (non-certified members) possess skill or desire to become skilled in interpreting and who currently hold a membership with national RID. Each Associate Member, in good standing, of NMRID shall be entitled to vote in meetings, on referenda, and in elections with the exception of issues pertaining to evaluations, certifications and standards.
Student
$15
Student: part-time or full-time students in an Interpreter Preparatory Program. They are encouraged to participate in NMRID Committees. Student Members shall have no vote in NMRID.
Supporting
$15
Supporting: all other persons whose dues are current, interested in the Deaf community, their language and welfare, and the goals of NMRID, but who do not wish to maintain Certified or Associate Membership. Supporting Members shall have no vote in NMRID.
Organizational
$30
Organizational: organizations with an interest in supporting the purposes and activities of NMRID. Organizational members, in good standing, of NMRID shall be entitled to select a representative to vote in meetings, on referenda, and in elections.
