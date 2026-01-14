The Wheels Program Of Greater New Milford Inc

Hosted by

The Wheels Program Of Greater New Milford Inc

About this event

New Milford Community Breakfast 2026

43 Main St

New Milford, CT 06776, USA

Single ticket
$25

Your ticket includes a hot buffet breakfast, gift bag, and a full plate of feel-good moments.

Table
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Purchase your own table for up to 8 people. Gift bag included for each person.

Donate a ticket
$25

Donate a ticket for a senior or volunteer to attend the NM Community Breakfast. The NM Senior Center will choose senior recipients based on need.

Donate a table
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Donate a table of 8 for seniors and volunteers to attend the NM Community Breakfast. The NM Senior Center will choose senior recipients based on need.

Silver Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes a table of 8 with gift bags along with prominent placement of logo on table and in event print promotion and slide show.


Table can be donated to seniors and volunteers upon request.

Gold Sponsor
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes table of 8 with gift bags, all benefits of the Silver Sponsorship, 3 social media sponsorship acknowledgements, and marketing material inclusion in attendee gift bag.


Table can be donated to seniors and volunteers upon request.

Platinum Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes table of 8 with gift bags, all benefits of Silver and Gold Sponsorships, social media blast to community pages (promotion to 46K+ viewers), and prominent logo placement on Wheels website for 1 year.


Table can be donated to seniors and volunteers upon request.

Add a donation for The Wheels Program Of Greater New Milford Inc

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