New Milford Community Breakfast 2026

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About this event
Your ticket includes a hot buffet breakfast, gift bag, and a full plate of feel-good moments.
Purchase your own table for up to 8 people. Gift bag included for each person.
Donate a ticket for a senior or volunteer to attend the NM Community Breakfast. The NM Senior Center will choose senior recipients based on need.
Donate a table of 8 for seniors and volunteers to attend the NM Community Breakfast. The NM Senior Center will choose senior recipients based on need.
Includes a table of 8 with gift bags along with prominent placement of logo on table and in event print promotion and slide show.
Table can be donated to seniors and volunteers upon request.
Includes table of 8 with gift bags, all benefits of the Silver Sponsorship, 3 social media sponsorship acknowledgements, and marketing material inclusion in attendee gift bag.
Table can be donated to seniors and volunteers upon request.
Includes table of 8 with gift bags, all benefits of Silver and Gold Sponsorships, social media blast to community pages (promotion to 46K+ viewers), and prominent logo placement on Wheels website for 1 year.
Table can be donated to seniors and volunteers upon request.
$
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