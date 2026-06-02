Raffle Prizes - Candlewoof Dog Park

About this raffle
"Paws and Relax" - $225 Value
Prisca Nails $25
Royal Car Wash (Certificate) $75
Doggie Depot and Grooming Salon $25
New Milford Wine and Spirits Basket $50 value
Big Y New Milford $50
"Children's Sensory Basket" - $75 Value
"Taste of Litchfield County"- $225 Value
Bulls Bridge Inn and Pub $50
Jersey Mikes $25
Marketplace Tavern - Brookfield $50
Old Drovers Pub and Restaurant $50
Stop and Shop New Milford $50
"Paws and Relax" - $225 Value
Prisca Nails $25
Royal Car Wash (Certificate) $75
Doggie Depot and Grooming Salon $25
New Milford Wine and Spirits Basket $50 value
Big Y New Milford $50
"Children's Sensory Basket" - $75 Value
"Taste of Litchfield County"- $225 Value
Bulls Bridge Inn and Pub $50
Jersey Mikes $25
Marketplace Tavern - Brookfield $50
Old Drovers Pub and Restaurant $50
Stop and Shop New Milford $50
"Paws and Relax" - $225 Value
Prisca Nails $25
Royal Car Wash (Certificate) $75
Doggie Depot and Grooming Salon $25
New Milford Wine and Spirits Basket $50 value
Big Y New Milford $50
"Children's Sensory Basket" - $75 Value
"Taste of Litchfield County"- $225 Value
Bulls Bridge Inn and Pub $50
Jersey Mikes $25
Marketplace Tavern - Brookfield $50
Old Drovers Pub and Restaurant $50
Stop and Shop New Milford $50
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