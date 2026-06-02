New Milford Dog Park Inc

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New Milford Dog Park Inc

About this raffle

Raffle Prizes - Candlewoof Dog Park

1 Chance to Win
$2

"Paws and Relax" - $225 Value

Prisca Nails $25

Royal Car Wash (Certificate) $75

Doggie Depot and Grooming Salon $25

New Milford Wine and Spirits Basket $50 value

Big Y New Milford $50


"Children's Sensory Basket" - $75 Value


"Taste of Litchfield County"- $225 Value

Bulls Bridge Inn and Pub $50

Jersey Mikes $25

Marketplace Tavern - Brookfield $50

Old Drovers Pub and Restaurant $50

Stop and Shop New Milford $50



3
$5
This includes 3 tickets

"Paws and Relax" - $225 Value

Prisca Nails $25

Royal Car Wash (Certificate) $75

Doggie Depot and Grooming Salon $25

New Milford Wine and Spirits Basket $50 value

Big Y New Milford $50


"Children's Sensory Basket" - $75 Value


"Taste of Litchfield County"- $225 Value

Bulls Bridge Inn and Pub $50

Jersey Mikes $25

Marketplace Tavern - Brookfield $50

Old Drovers Pub and Restaurant $50

Stop and Shop New Milford $50

10 Chances to Win
$15
This includes 10 tickets

"Paws and Relax" - $225 Value

Prisca Nails $25

Royal Car Wash (Certificate) $75

Doggie Depot and Grooming Salon $25

New Milford Wine and Spirits Basket $50 value

Big Y New Milford $50


"Children's Sensory Basket" - $75 Value


"Taste of Litchfield County"- $225 Value

Bulls Bridge Inn and Pub $50

Jersey Mikes $25

Marketplace Tavern - Brookfield $50

Old Drovers Pub and Restaurant $50

Stop and Shop New Milford $50

Add a donation for New Milford Dog Park Inc

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