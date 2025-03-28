Mahamevnawa Meditation Monastery Florida Inc

Hosted by

Mahamevnawa Meditation Monastery Florida Inc

About this event

Join Us in Establishing Our New Monastery (Arāma Pūjā)

5403 Wesley Chapel Loop

Wesley Chapel, FL 33543, USA

Financial Contributions
Pay what you can
Electric Kettle ($40 - $100)
Pay what you can
2 Curtain Rods
$40

Amazon link

https://a.co/d/08B8a7Lz

8 sets of Cushions for Meditation
$95

Amazon link

https://a.co/d/0iRNFTqZ

Floor Capet for Meditation
$40

Amazon link

https://a.co/d/05Fawdzc

Stand for the Buddha's relics
$235

Amazon link

https://a.co/d/0gGK3pLV

Bathroom Garbage Can
$20

Amazon link

https://a.co/d/0ibQOTY0

Outdoor Roller Shade
$65

Amazon link

https://a.co/d/0j9kLeIu

Fire Extinguisher for Home
$50

Amazon link

https://a.co/d/0aSIXhB1

Countertop Microwave ($140 - $200)
Pay what you can

Example

https://a.co/d/0gMvUsUq

Storage Shed
$500

Example

https://a.co/d/0g6xwYnc


Bedroom Chair
$99
Bed Set
$40

Example -


Bathroom Sets with Shower Curtain and Rugs ($86)
Pay what you can

Example -

https://a.co/d/053wTQrE

Residencial Mailbox ($125 - $180)
Pay what you can

Amazon link

https://a.co/d/0c0Q4PDg


Another example https://www.adoorn.com/products/post-mount-locking-mailbox-large

Writing Desk ($150 - $200)
Pay what you can
Small Cabinet for rooms ($150 - $200)
Pay what you can

Example -

https://a.co/d/06MeVzdR

Bed frame ($150 - $250)
Pay what you can
Mattress for the beds ($100 - $150 )
Pay what you can
Home Water Filtration System ($240 -$300)
Pay what you can

Example-

https://a.co/d/015skFoa


Table for the Buddha Statue ($240)
Pay what you can

Example-

https://a.co/d/0ad8Y6fn

10' x 12' Wood Gazebo for outdoor Buddha Statue
$750

Gazebo for outdoor Buddha Statue

https://a.co/d/0gUTC8AW

22' x 8' Gazebo for Patio
$800

22' x 8' Gazebo for Patio

https://a.co/d/00AeiyBT

Labor for the gate installation (approximately $1500)
$1,500
Add a donation for Mahamevnawa Meditation Monastery Florida Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!