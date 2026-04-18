The Knoxville All Hallows Eve Society

Offered by

The Knoxville All Hallows Eve Society

About this shop

New Moon Market

KAHES Logo Sticker - Small item
KAHES Logo Sticker - Small
$2

A cute full color KAHES logo to show off your Halloween spirit.

KAHES Sticker - Glow item
KAHES Sticker - Glow
$4

Rep our KAHES logo! It glows in the dark oooooooooooooo

KAHES Pride Sticker - Small item
KAHES Pride Sticker - Small
$3

Happy June!

KAHES Pride Sticker - Large item
KAHES Pride Sticker - Large
$5

Happy June, it's BIGGER!

KAHES Punk Rocker Sticker item
KAHES Punk Rocker Sticker
$1

Shredded lil dude

Spooky Tote item
Spooky Tote
$10
Coasters - 4 Set Premium item
Coasters - 4 Set Premium
$6

So Spooky for your booz y

Coasters item
Coasters
$1

Bring out the finest china for these coasters! 4 for a dollar.

KAHES Shirt **NEXT SHIPMENT BEFORE HALLOWEEN item
KAHES Shirt **NEXT SHIPMENT BEFORE HALLOWEEN
$25

Show off to your ghoul-friends and ghosts that you're sometimes cool. We'll ship you a shirt of your size and color choosing!

Add a donation for The Knoxville All Hallows Eve Society

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!