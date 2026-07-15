New Orleans Katrina Commemoration's Silent Auction

Equalizer BP Perfecto Wrapper: Ecuadorian Maduro Binder/Filler: Nicaraguan Blend Story The Equalizer was born as a tribute to Definition Cigar’s first creation, The Nobility. Crafted to embody the same spirit and sophistication, it was designed to take the essence of The Nobility and elevate it with more flavor and improved consistency. The result is a cigar that fits effortlessly into any part of your day, whether you’re enjoying a quiet morning, an afternoon break, or an evening celebration. Launched in the summer of 2020, The Equalizer was created to “Define Staying True.” Its name carries a simple yet profound message: Because we’re all equal in the end. This cigar is more than just a blend; it’s a statement of balance, refinement, and dedication to the art of cigar making. Blend Information Wrapper - Ecuadorian Maduro Binder - Nicaragua Filler - Nicaragua Vitola - 5.5x54 Perfecto

Equalizer BP Perfecto Wrapper: Ecuadorian Maduro Binder/Filler: Nicaraguan Blend Story The Equalizer was born as a tribute to Definition Cigar’s first creation, The Nobility. Crafted to embody the same spirit and sophistication, it was designed to take the essence of The Nobility and elevate it with more flavor and improved consistency. The result is a cigar that fits effortlessly into any part of your day, whether you’re enjoying a quiet morning, an afternoon break, or an evening celebration. Launched in the summer of 2020, The Equalizer was created to “Define Staying True.” Its name carries a simple yet profound message: Because we’re all equal in the end. This cigar is more than just a blend; it’s a statement of balance, refinement, and dedication to the art of cigar making. Blend Information Wrapper - Ecuadorian Maduro Binder - Nicaragua Filler - Nicaragua Vitola - 5.5x54 Perfecto

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