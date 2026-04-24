New Orleans Sector MWR First Annual Battle of I-10 Fishing Tournament

About this event
Station Teams can be judged on all five fish categories. Poker Rules apply each fish category is a Face card- Team with the best Poker hand wins the tournament Winning Station gets bragging rights, trophy, and MWR funded BBQ up to $200. 2-6 members per team, multiple teams per station are allowed.
Individual Red Drum- King
Individual Trout Entry-Queen
Individual Flounder Entry-Jack
Individual Black Drum Entry-Ace
Largest overall catch- Any species.
Individual All- Category Entry.
$
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