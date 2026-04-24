New Orleans Sector Mwr

Hosted by

New Orleans Sector Mwr

About this event

New Orleans Sector MWR First Annual Battle of I-10 Fishing Tournament

Station Team
$150

Station Teams can be judged on all five fish categories. Poker Rules apply each fish category is a Face card- Team with the best Poker hand wins the tournament Winning Station gets bragging rights, trophy, and MWR funded BBQ up to $200. 2-6 members per team, multiple teams per station are allowed.

Individual Red Drum- King
$50

Individual Red Drum- King

Individual Trout Entry- Queen
$50

Individual Trout Entry-Queen

Individual Flounder Entry-Jack
$50

Individual Flounder Entry-Jack

Individual Black Drum Entry-Ace
$50

Individual Black Drum Entry-Ace

Individual Largest Overall Entry
$50

Largest overall catch- Any species.

Non-Team Series
$140

Individual All- Category Entry.

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