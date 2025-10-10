New Path Secondary Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Perot Museum Core 5 Membership $165 value
Unlock a year of discovery and hands-on learning! Enjoy unlimited general admission for five people, exclusive member previews, discounts on special exhibitions, and access to unique educational programs. Explore fascinating science, technology, engineering, and natural history exhibits anytime, all year long. Perfect for families who love curiosity and adventure!
Starting bid
Total Wine & More Wine Class $600 value
Learn the art of wine from the experts! This interactive class covers wine regions, grape varieties, food pairings, and tasting techniques. Perfect for beginners or enthusiasts looking to deepen their knowledge and impress at your next dinner party.
Choose one of their popular classes and bring up to 20 participants!
Starting bid
Film Alley Theater Gift Basket $200 value
Enjoy the ultimate movie night experience! This basket features 4 movie passes, 1 bottomless popcorn, 4 bottomless drinks, 4 arcade cards 2 hours of bowling (including shoes), and cool swag from Film Alley Theater in Weatherford, TX. Perfect for a family fun outing!
Starting bid
Blue Goose Cantina Gift Cards $125 value
Spice up your next meal with delicious Tex-Mex flavors! These gift cards are perfect for enjoying tacos, margaritas, and all your favorite dishes at Blue Goose Cantina. Treat yourself, friends, or family to a fun and flavorful dining experience.
Starting bid
Portillo’s Gift Basket $30 value
Enjoy the iconic flavors of Portillo’s with this fun gift basket! Includes a $25 gift card for your favorite menu items, plus exclusive Portillo’s swag.
Starting bid
Self-Care Gift Basket $60 value
Indulge in relaxation and pampering with this luxurious spa-inspired gift basket. Includes salon quality hair care products, hair brush, jade roller, magnetic lashes, and other treats to help you look your best. Perfect for a little “me-time” or a thoughtful gift for someone special.
Starting bid
Chipotle Gift Basket with Avocado Plush $35 value
Spice up your mealtime with this fun and flavorful basket! Includes Chipotle coupons for your two free entrees and one free chips and queso plus a cute avocado plush for a touch of whimsy.
Starting bid
Beaded Fashion Necklace $30 value
Add a pop of color and style to any outfit with this elegant beaded necklace. Versatile and eye-catching, it’s perfect for dressing up your favorite looks or gifting to someone who loves unique, handmade-inspired accessories.
Starting bid
Beaded Turquoise Earrings $25 value
Brighten your look with these stunning beaded turquoise earrings! Lightweight, stylish, and perfect for everyday wear or special occasions, they make a beautiful addition to any jewelry collection.
Starting bid
Fall Leaf Earrings $25 value
Celebrate the beauty of autumn with these charming fall leaf earrings! Delicate, seasonal, and full of color, they’re perfect for adding a festive touch to any outfit or gifting to a lover of fall fashion.
Starting bid
Autographed Texas Rangers Hat $75 value
Score a piece of baseball history! This official Texas Rangers hat is personally signed by Jack Leiter, making it a must-have collectible for fans and sports memorabilia enthusiasts alike. Perfect for display or showing off your Rangers pride.
Starting bid
Kids Cooking Set $65 value
Inspire young chefs with this fun and interactive cooking set! Includes child-friendly utensils, measuring tools, cookbook, and more to make cooking safe, easy, and enjoyable. Perfect for hands-on learning, family fun, and sparking a lifelong love of the kitchen.
Starting bid
Family Game Night Bundle $75
Bring the family together for hours of fun and friendly competition! This 6pc set includes a variety of unique board games perfect for most all ages. Ideal for game nights, family gatherings, or creating lasting memories with loved ones.
Starting bid
Topgolf Certificate $50 value
Take your swing to new heights with a Topgolf gift card! Enjoy high-tech driving ranges, delicious food, and fun for all skill levels. Perfect for a night out with friends, a family outing, or a unique date experience—where golf meets entertainment!
Good towards food, non alcoholic drinks, retail and gameplay. Expires 10-18-26
Starting bid
Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket $45 approx. value
This basket includes 2 Texas Roadhouse meal coupons (worth up to $15 each), signature steak sauce, and 2 bags of peanuts.
Fine print: One coupon per table, per visit. Dine in only. Not valid with any other offer.
Starting bid
$50 Milk + Honey Spa Gift Certificate
Relax, rejuvenate, and unwind with a $50 gift certificate to Milk + Honey Spa. Enjoy luxurious treatments, soothing aromas, and an atmosphere designed for total tranquility. Perfect for anyone in need of a little pampering and self-care.
https://milkandhoneyspa.com/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=gmb-listing&utm_content=clearfork
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!