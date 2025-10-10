Hosted by

New Path Secondary Silent Auction

Perot Museum Core 5 Membership
$60

Starting bid

Perot Museum Core 5 Membership $165 value
Unlock a year of discovery and hands-on learning! Enjoy unlimited general admission for five people, exclusive member previews, discounts on special exhibitions, and access to unique educational programs. Explore fascinating science, technology, engineering, and natural history exhibits anytime, all year long. Perfect for families who love curiosity and adventure!

  • One year of free general admission for up to 5 people.
  • Access to members-only hours
  • Discounts on parking, shopping & dining.
  • Access to ASTC & local museum reciprocity programs.
Wine Class for up to 10 people
$60

Starting bid

Total Wine & More Wine Class $600 value
Learn the art of wine from the experts! This interactive class covers wine regions, grape varieties, food pairings, and tasting techniques. Perfect for beginners or enthusiasts looking to deepen their knowledge and impress at your next dinner party.

Choose one of their popular classes and bring up to 20 participants!

Film Alley Gift Basket
$60

Starting bid

Film Alley Theater Gift Basket $200 value
Enjoy the ultimate movie night experience! This basket features 4 movie passes, 1 bottomless popcorn, 4 bottomless drinks, 4 arcade cards 2 hours of bowling (including shoes), and cool swag from Film Alley Theater in Weatherford, TX. Perfect for a family fun outing!

$125 Blue Goose Cantina gift cards
$50

Starting bid

Blue Goose Cantina Gift Cards $125 value
Spice up your next meal with delicious Tex-Mex flavors! These gift cards are perfect for enjoying tacos, margaritas, and all your favorite dishes at Blue Goose Cantina. Treat yourself, friends, or family to a fun and flavorful dining experience.

Portillo's Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Portillo’s Gift Basket $30 value
Enjoy the iconic flavors of Portillo’s with this fun gift basket! Includes a $25 gift card for your favorite menu items, plus exclusive Portillo’s swag.

Self Care gift basket
$25

Starting bid

Self-Care Gift Basket $60 value
Indulge in relaxation and pampering with this luxurious spa-inspired gift basket. Includes salon quality hair care products, hair brush, jade roller, magnetic lashes, and other treats to help you look your best. Perfect for a little “me-time” or a thoughtful gift for someone special.

2 Chipotle Entrees, Queso, and Avocado Plushie
$15

Starting bid

Chipotle Gift Basket with Avocado Plush $35 value
Spice up your mealtime with this fun and flavorful basket! Includes Chipotle coupons for your two free entrees and one free chips and queso plus a cute avocado plush for a touch of whimsy.

Beaded Necklace
$10

Starting bid

Beaded Fashion Necklace $30 value
Add a pop of color and style to any outfit with this elegant beaded necklace. Versatile and eye-catching, it’s perfect for dressing up your favorite looks or gifting to someone who loves unique, handmade-inspired accessories.

Beaded Earrings
$10

Starting bid

Beaded Turquoise Earrings $25 value
Brighten your look with these stunning beaded turquoise earrings! Lightweight, stylish, and perfect for everyday wear or special occasions, they make a beautiful addition to any jewelry collection.

Fall Earrings
$10

Starting bid

Fall Leaf Earrings $25 value
Celebrate the beauty of autumn with these charming fall leaf earrings! Delicate, seasonal, and full of color, they’re perfect for adding a festive touch to any outfit or gifting to a lover of fall fashion.

Texas Rangers Jack Leiter Autographed Hat
$30

Starting bid

Autographed Texas Rangers Hat $75 value
Score a piece of baseball history! This official Texas Rangers hat is personally signed by Jack Leiter, making it a must-have collectible for fans and sports memorabilia enthusiasts alike. Perfect for display or showing off your Rangers pride.

Kid's Cooking Gift Set
$30

Starting bid

Kids Cooking Set $65 value
Inspire young chefs with this fun and interactive cooking set! Includes child-friendly utensils, measuring tools, cookbook, and more to make cooking safe, easy, and enjoyable. Perfect for hands-on learning, family fun, and sparking a lifelong love of the kitchen.

Family Game Night Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Family Game Night Bundle $75
Bring the family together for hours of fun and friendly competition! This 6pc set includes a variety of unique board games perfect for most all ages. Ideal for game nights, family gatherings, or creating lasting memories with loved ones.

$50 Topgolf Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Topgolf Certificate $50 value
Take your swing to new heights with a Topgolf gift card! Enjoy high-tech driving ranges, delicious food, and fun for all skill levels. Perfect for a night out with friends, a family outing, or a unique date experience—where golf meets entertainment!

Good towards food, non alcoholic drinks, retail and gameplay. Expires 10-18-26

Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket $45 approx. value
This basket includes 2 Texas Roadhouse meal coupons (worth up to $15 each), signature steak sauce, and 2 bags of peanuts.


Fine print: One coupon per table, per visit. Dine in only. Not valid with any other offer.

$50 Milk + Honey Spa Gift certificate
$25

Starting bid

$50 Milk + Honey Spa Gift Certificate
Relax, rejuvenate, and unwind with a $50 gift certificate to Milk + Honey Spa. Enjoy luxurious treatments, soothing aromas, and an atmosphere designed for total tranquility. Perfect for anyone in need of a little pampering and self-care.

https://milkandhoneyspa.com/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=gmb-listing&utm_content=clearfork

