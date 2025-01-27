Hosted by

New Prague Baseball Booster Club

New Prague Baseball Booster Club's Silent Auction

400 Lexington Ave S, New Prague, MN 56071, USA

2 Night Stay in Cabin on Lake Tetonka item
2 Night Stay in Cabin on Lake Tetonka
$200

Starting bid

2 night stay in a cabin on Lake Tetonka in Waterville, MN on June 23-25. Cabin includes private lake access with a private dock. Cabin can sleep up to 4 people. Donated by: Todd & Villa Anderson Value: $950

Photography Session
$60

Starting bid

Photography session for up to 8 subjects. 30 minute session will take place in New Prague and includes 10 free digital files. Donated by: Markina B. Photography (Markina Bemis) Value: $275

MASH Hat & 2 Trainings
$25

Starting bid

MASH hat and voucher that is good for 2 Total Player Softball or Baseball Classes. Classes expire on 7/1/2025. Donated by: MASH Value: $115

New Prague Trojan blanket item
New Prague Trojan blanket
$10

Starting bid

Gray blanket with red Trojan lettering. Value: $45 Donated by: Cotten Co. (Jill Cotten)

Sports Health Basket item
Sports Health Basket
$10

Starting bid

Basket includes sports tape, fiery hot pain relief topical cream, therapy bands, mineral supplements and lacrosse ball for working out knots. Donated by: HealthSource Chiropractor (Dr. Samantha Chambers) Value: $65

Outdoor Basket item
Outdoor Basket
$75

Starting bid

3 in 1 collapsable wagon, Extra Large picnic blanket 80" x 80", 1 GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker XL with Side Table, 5 bag variety back of GIANTS sunflower seeds, Twizzlers, Stanley Adventure 2 Gallon Water Jug, Snackle Box Container and a Solar Power Portable charger with built in cables. Donated by: 14AAA Team Value: $300

Sports Health Basket item
Sports Health Basket
$10

Starting bid

Basket includes sports tape, icy cold pain relief topical cream, therapy bands, mineral supplements and lacrosse ball for working out knots. Donated by: HealthSource Chiropractor (Dr. Samantha Chambers) Value: $65

New Prague Golf Club Golf Passes item
New Prague Golf Club Golf Passes
$50

Starting bid

18 holes for 4 people at New Prague Golf Club Value: $180 Donated by: New Prague Golf Club

Montgomery National Golf Club Passes item
Montgomery National Golf Club Passes
$50

Starting bid

18 holes for 4 people at Montgomery National Golf Club Value: $185 Donated by: Montgomery National Golf Club

Creeksbend Golf Course Passes item
Creeksbend Golf Course Passes
$60

Starting bid

18 holes for 4 people at Creeksbend Golf Course with cart. Value: $250 Donated By: Creeksbend Golf Course

Cobra Darkspeed Driver Golf Club item
Cobra Darkspeed Driver Golf Club
$150

Starting bid

Cobra Darkspeed Driver Golf Club with Custom Fitting Value: $750 Donated By: 2nd Swing *Each club will include a Fitting Certificate that MUST be provided with the club.

Cobra Darkspeed Fairway Wood Golf Club item
Cobra Darkspeed Fairway Wood Golf Club
$125

Starting bid

Cobra Darkspeed Fairway Wood Golf Club with Custom Fitting Value: $530 Donated By: 2nd Swing *Each club will include a Fitting Certificate that MUST be provided with the club.

Cobra Darkspeed Hybrid Golf Club item
Cobra Darkspeed Hybrid Golf Club
$100

Starting bid

Cobra Darkspeed Hybrid Golf Club with Custom Fitting Value: $480 Donated By: 2nd Swing *Each club will include a Fitting Certificate that MUST be provided with the club.

Bowling for 6 item
Bowling for 6
$25

Starting bid

Bowling for 6 (includes 6 shoes) at Shakopee Bowl for 90 minutes unlimited bowling. Value: $108 Donated By: Shakopee Bowl

Bowling for 6
$25

Starting bid

Bowling for 6 (includes 6 shoes) at Shakopee Bowl for 90 minutes unlimited bowling. Value: $108 Donated By: Shakopee Bowl

Bowling for 6
$25

Starting bid

Bowling for 6 (includes 6 shoes) at Shakopee Bowl for 90 minutes unlimited bowling. Value: $108 Donated By: Shakopee Bowl

Color Analysis - House of Color item
Color Analysis - House of Color
$75

Starting bid

Voucher for a personalized color analysis. A session will involve exploring your best colors based on your skin tone, hair and eyes to understand what works for you to make choices that flatter and elevate your overall look. Value: $325 Donated By: Danielle Simon

Rake in the Cash item
Rake in the Cash
$20

Starting bid

Outdoor rake with lottery tickets. Value: $100 Donated By: 13AAA

Blackstone & accessories item
Blackstone & accessories
$75

Starting bid

Blackstone Original 4-Burner 36" Propane Omnivore Griddle with Hard Cover and griddle/grilling accessories. Value: $360 Donated By: 12U

NP Cup and Lottery tickets item
NP Cup and Lottery tickets
$20

Starting bid

Trojan cup with lottery tickets. Value: $100 Donated By: 13AAA

Outdoor basket including Solostove item
Outdoor basket including Solostove
$50

Starting bid

Solostove, Two 20 ounce tumblers, Sweatshirt blanket, Sun Shelter and sunscreen. Value: $200 Donated By: United Health Care

Dinner Experience for 4 at Fishtale item
Dinner Experience for 4 at Fishtale
$60

Starting bid

Dinner for 4 at Fishtale Bar & Grill in New Prague. Voucher includes 2 appetizers, 4 entrees, 2 desserts and 3 drinks per person (12 drinks total). Choose from entire dinner and bar menu. Value: $250 Donated By: Fishtale Bar & Grill

Baseball game themed bog bag
$30

Starting bid

Red bog bag including sunscreen, NP hat, cooling towel, sunflower seeds and bubble gum Value: $150 Donated By: 9AA Black

Dinner & Drinks Basket item
Dinner & Drinks Basket
$30

Starting bid

Individual bottles of local beer and wine. $40 giftcard to Pizzeria 201 and $100 giftcard to Gary’s Supper Club. Value: $200 Donated By: Pizzeria 201 & Gary's Supper Club

Game Day Basket item
Game Day Basket
$50

Starting bid

54 bags of Smackin seeds in 5 gallon bucket, Under Armour water bottle, 8 packs of big league chew and a $50 Scheels gift card. Value: $210 Donated By: Junior Baseball Team

Game Day Basket
$25

Starting bid

Waterproof Rubber Tote Bag with 24 oz Owala stainless steel water bottle with straw, rechargeable handheld fan & waterproof picnic blanket. Value: $130 Donated by: 14AA Baseball Team

Maple Syrup & Goodies Basket item
Maple Syrup & Goodies Basket
$25

Starting bid

1 Quart Maple Syrup 8oz Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup 16 oz bottle Maple Mustard Maple Seasoning blend Maple Sprinkles Cinnamon Maple Sugar Bob's Red Mill Buttermilk Pancake Mix Bob's Red Mill Chocolate Chip & Banana Pancake Mix Martinelli's Apple Juice Bag of Pretzel Sticks Value: $80 Donated by the Pakiz Family

3 Month Single Fitness & Aquatic Center Membership item
3 Month Single Fitness & Aquatic Center Membership
$25

Starting bid

3 Month Single Fitness & Aquatic Center Membership. Memberships are all-inclusive and include access to the Aquatic Center, Fitness Areas, Group Fitness Classes, Gymnasium and more! *Facility Age restrictions apply. https://fac.npaschools.org/ Value: $100-165 Donated by: Fitness & Aquatic Center

Trojans Mom Basket item
Trojans Mom Basket
$20

Starting bid

Red baseball t-shirt (large), baseball hat, coozies, and a candle. Value: $100 Donated By: ID Threadz & HoneyLou Boutique

BBQ Basket
$30

Starting bid

$100 Von Hanson's Gift Certificate, Von Hanson's cooler, two can koozies, Von Hanson's BBQ sauce, Stubbs BBQ sauce, Von Hanson's special spice, Texas dry rub seasoning, Dill Ranch seasoned pretzels, Tangy Mustard seasoned pretzels, magnetic grill light, funny chef apron. grilling utensils, grill basket, and two meat thermometers. Value: $275 Donated By: 9AA Red and Von Hanson's Meats

New Prague Pride Basket item
New Prague Pride Basket
$25

Starting bid

$50 Skluzacek's Quality Meats Gift Certificate, $50 ID Threadz Gift Certificate, $25 Cedar Press Coffee Gift Certificate, two New Prague can koozies, and NP crossbody bag. Value: $150 Donated By: 11AA Red

7x7 baseball net
$10

Starting bid

7 ft x 7 ft Baseball & Softball Net with Carry Bag and Strike Zone. Value: $65 Donated By: 9AA Red

Torpedo Wood Bat
$40

Starting bid

Torpedo Maple Wood Bat - 33 inch/30 oz. Natural wood color handle with a black barrel. Value: $95 Donated By: Hometown Bats

Staycation New Prague
$50

Starting bid

One free night at Poppyseed Inn, gift card at Sugar Rose Bake Shop, $100 gift card at Fishtale Bar & Grill and candles from Bella Vida Candles. Donated By: 9th grade baseball teams Value: $250

Shop New Prague Basket
$40

Starting bid

Honey Lou Boutique gift card, ID Threadz gift card, and Case Aesthetics gift card with Glymed Body Lotion. $100 in spending money. Donated By: 9th grade baseball teams Value: $200

Torpedo Wood Bat
$40

Starting bid

Torpedo black and white Bat - 33 inch/30 oz. black handle with a white barrel. Value: $95 Donated By: Hometown Bats

Summer Fun Basket!
$50

Starting bid

Includes: $75 Coborn's Gift Card, picnic blanket, serving tray, Mojito, Bacardi Ocean Punch, Malibu, Carbliss 8 pk, Silverware & Cups - set of 6 each, Metal Garden bugs, Kids bug Catcher, Kids Rake, & Garden Pinwheel Value: $230 Donated by: NP Trojan Senior Baseball Parents & Players

Lucky Lottery Basket
$20

Starting bid

Includes an assortment of lottery cards! Value: $100 Donated by: NP Trojan Senior Baseball Parents & Players

