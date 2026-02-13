New Prague Ice Arena

Offered by

New Prague Ice Arena

New Prague Ice Arena Expansion Campaign Legacy Donors

Locker Room Door Wraps
$5,000

Valid until May 29, 2027

5 Year term. Full custom vinyl wrap featuring family or business name. Seen daily by players and all visiting teams.

In-Ice Logos (Near the Blue Line)
$10,000

Valid until May 29, 2027

1 year term.  Logo embedded directly into the ice surface; visible during games, practices, tournaments, and LiveBarn streaming.

Dryland Training Room Naming Rights
$15,000

Valid until May 29, 2027

1 year term.  Official naming rights + recognition plaque + inclusion on facility signage.

Zamboni Wrap/magnets Sponsorship
$50,000

Valid until May 29, 2027

3-Year term. Full custom Zamboni wrap + lobby signage + sponsor unveiling announcement.

Concession Stand Naming Rights
$100,000

Valid until May 29, 2027

10-Year term. Naming signage on concession structure + donor wall prominence.

Secondary Scoreboard Sponsorship
$100,000

Valid until May 29, 2027

10 year term. Naming placement on secondary scoreboard(s), high visibility during practices, training sessions, and competitions.

Main Scoreboard Naming Sponsorship
$250,000

Valid until May 29, 2027

10 year term. Premier scoreboard branding, visible from all seating angles and in photos/video throughout events.

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