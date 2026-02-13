New Prague Ice Arena Expansion Campaign Legacy Donors

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Valid until May 29, 2027
5 Year term. Full custom vinyl wrap featuring family or business name. Seen daily by players and all visiting teams.
Valid until May 29, 2027
1 year term. Logo embedded directly into the ice surface; visible during games, practices, tournaments, and LiveBarn streaming.
Valid until May 29, 2027
1 year term. Official naming rights + recognition plaque + inclusion on facility signage.
Valid until May 29, 2027
3-Year term. Full custom Zamboni wrap + lobby signage + sponsor unveiling announcement.
Valid until May 29, 2027
10-Year term. Naming signage on concession structure + donor wall prominence.
Valid until May 29, 2027
10 year term. Naming placement on secondary scoreboard(s), high visibility during practices, training sessions, and competitions.
Valid until May 29, 2027
10 year term. Premier scoreboard branding, visible from all seating angles and in photos/video throughout events.
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