New Prague Girls Basketball Booster Club's Silent Auction

16945 320th St, New Prague, MN 56071, USA

Club Level Thrills - MN Wild Tickets!
$350

Starting bid

Basket Includes:

4 - Club Level tickets to the Wild vs. Avalanche Game on Friday, Nov. 28 at 2:30pm

-Wild Scarf


Value: $1,000

Donated by: Phil & Amy Gray and Jake & Kristie Helgeson

A "Stroke" of Luck!
$150

Starting bid

Titleist TSR2 Driver 9

Mitsubishi Tensei 1K 65 graphite stiff right handed 45.5 inch with a mint 9.5


Value: $600

Donated by: 2nd Swing

Mom's Perfect Day
$150

Starting bid

Basket Includes:

-One Hour Massage Gift Card

-Red Light Facial and Brow Wax Gift Card

-Revision Skin Care Products

-Pureology Strength Cure Hair Products

-Oliveda Luminous Glow Travel Set

-Eminence Body Oil

-Jax Soap Company Soap, Sweet Soap Scrub and two Lip Balms

-Lavender Bath Salts

-Exfoliating Body Brush

-$35 New Prague Floral Gift Card

-Serenity Reed Diffuser and Oil Refill

-Riesling Wine

-I'll Be Home for Christmas book

-Journal

-Life in Lilac Candle


Value: $400+


Donated by: New Prague Girls 5th Grade Traveling Basketball Team

Ultimate Athlete Package
$70

Starting bid

Basket Includes:

-Anthony Edwards Don't Follow the Wave in black & purple. Size 6.5 Mens/8 Womens

-Vivoactive 5 Garmin

-Basketball

-Basketball Tumbler


Value: $400

Donated by: Zach & Sarah Nelson

Parents on the Go Basket
$140

Starting bid

Basket Includes:

-4 Kwik Trip Car Wash Cards, each with 5 car washes = 20 washes ($200 value)

-$50 Kwik Trip Gift Card

-2 Yeti Water Bottles

-Car Snacks (Zbars, Gum + Propel)


Value: $380

Donated by: 7th Grade Girls Traveling Basketball Team

Relax & Unwind Getaway
$130

Starting bid

Includes:

-One Weekend Night Stay at Minneapolis Marriott West

-$100 gift card at BLVD in Minnetonka

-Bottle of Tequila 


Value $310

Donated by: BLVD

I Scream for Ice Cream!
$120

Starting bid

Includes:

-Ninja Creami 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

-Set of Ice Cream Dishes & Spoons

-Bags of Oreos, Butterfinger Minis, and Reeses Minis and other yummy toppings!

-Bottle of Cream de Cacao

-Bottle of Creme de Menthe


Value: $300

Donated by: Sophomore Girls Basketball Parents

Support New Prague Basket
$120

Starting bid

Basket Includes:

-New Prague Blanket

-Duck Cup Speaker & glasses

-Main Street Dental - teeth white set

-$20 Giesenbrau Gift Card & New Release

-$20 ID Threadz Gift Card

-$20 1319 Gift Card

-$20 Sugar Rose Gift Card

-$20 Honey Lou Gift Card

-$20 Local 105 Gift Card

-$20 El Tequila Gift Card


Value: $300

Donated by: New Prague Girls 6th Grade Traveling Basketball Team

Gopher Gameday Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Basket includes:

-4 Lower Level Women's Basketball Game Tickets for

Sunday, Dec. 7 @ 3pm vs Maryland

-Basketball Bogg Bag

-Adult M Gopher Sweatshirt


Donated by: 4th Grade Girls Traveling Basketball Team

Value: $250

Horse & Hunt Sunday Brunch for 6!
$75

Starting bid

Includes:

-Prime Rib Sunday Brunch for Six people plus (6) Bloody Mary's or Mimosas at Horse & Hunt Club on any Sunday between 9:30am-12pm except for Easter, Father's Day or Mother's Day.


Donated by: Horse & Hunt Club

Value: $240


Deal Me In for Style Basket
$75

Starting bid

Basket includes:

-$100 ID Threadz Gift Certificate

-NP Cribbage Board

-NP Winter Hat

-NP Koozie

-2 Decks of Playing Cards


Donated by: 3rd Grade Girls Traveling Basketball Team

Value: $225

Launch Pad Bundle
$75

Starting bid

Bundle Includes:

-$150 Mystic Lake Launch Pad Gift Card

-12 Pack of Golf Balls

-Launch Pad Logo Items: tote bag, cap, cooler, insulated tumbler, koozies, personal fan, chocolates and fidget


Value: $225

Donated by: Junior Girls Basketball Parents

Mexican Fiesta!
$75

Starting bid

Basket Includes:

-Taco Plates

-Margarita Mix & frozen poaches

-Don Julio Tequila

-Taco Shells & Seasoning

-Tortilla Chips & Salsa

-$25 Gift Card to Delia's All in One (Jordan)

-Shot Glasses & Margarita Classes

-Margarita Salt & Salt Rimmer

-Lemons & Juicer


Value: $200

Donated by: Freshman Girls Basketball Parents


New Prague Golf Club 18 Hole Deal
$50

Starting bid

Includes:

-(4) 18-hole greens fees for New Prague Golf Course


Value: $184

Donated by: New Prague Golf Course

Athlete's Fuel Pack
$60

Starting bid

Includes:

-$50 Kwik Trip Gift Card

-(2) $20 Circle K Gift Cards

-10 Free 6" Subway Coupons


Value: $150

Donated by: Kwik Trip, Circle K & Subway

Cozy Night In Basket
$50

Starting bid

Basket Includes:

-Cozy Blanket

-2 bottles of wine

-Stanley Tumbler

-5 new release books

-2 candles

-Chocolate


Value: $140

Donated by: Senior Girls Basketball Parents

Summit Basket
$50

Starting bid

Basket includes:

-Summit Twins Sign

-$50 Papa Murphy's Gift Card

-12 Pack Variety Pack White Claw

-12 Pack Summit Extra Pale Ale EPA


Value: $140

Donated by: 3rd Grade Girls Traveling Basketball Team


Let's Golf!
$40

Starting bid

Basket Includes:

-$50 simulator gift card and gear from Lakeville Links

-JBL bluetooth speaker

-Callaway Golf balls & tees


Value: $145

Donated by: New Prague Girls 8th Grade Basketball Teams

Cocktail Hour Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Bundle Includes:

-Busch Light Limited Edition - 24 pack

-Hamm's Throwback Pack - 12 pack

-White Claw Variety Pack - 12 pack

-New Glarus Spotted Cow - 6 pack

-Castle Danger Cream Ale - 6 pack

-NUTRL Vodka Cranberry - 4 pack

-Carbliss Vodka Black Cherry - 4 pack

-Carbliss Tequila Margarita - 4 pack

-Giesenbrau Hildy's Helles - 25oz crowler can


Value: $105

Donated by: JeNean & Steve Erickson and Julie & Marc Smith

$100 of Pure Luck
$50

Starting bid

Includes $100 of Assorted Lottery Tickets


Value: $100

Donated by: Mike Traxler

The Ultimate Nightcap
$30

Starting bid

Basket Includes:

-Bottle of Jackson Morgan Southern Cream Salted Caramel Liqueur

-Size Adult Small 1319 Woodfire Tavern Hoodie (no size exchanges available)

-Bottle of Heaven's Door Whiskey Bourbon


Value: $120

Donated by: 1319 Tavern

Cozy Comforts Basket
$40

Starting bid

Basket Includes:

-Trojan Blanket

-Holiday Candle

-Hot Chocolate Dippers

-Chocolate Treats


Value: $110

Donated by: New Prague Girls 8th Grade Basketball Teams


Christmas Checklist
$40

Starting bid

Includes the following gift cards:

-(2) $20 Target Gift Cards

-(2) $10 Subway Gift Cards

-(2) $10 Caribou Gift Cards

-(2) $10 Amazon Gift Cards

-Christmas Greeting Cards


Value: $105

Donated by: New Prague Girls 8th Grade Basketball Teams

3 Month Single Fitness & Aquatic Center Membership
$40

Starting bid

Includes:

-3 Month Single Fitness & Aquatic Center Membership for Youth or Adult


Donated by: Fitness & Aquatic Center

Value: $99-165

NP Game Day Basket
$30

Starting bid

Includes:

“NP Game Day” sweatshirt Adult M

Adjustable “NP” baseball hat

ID Threadz can koozie


Value: $80.00

Donated by: ID Threadz

Sips, Sweets & Style
$30

Starting bid

Includes:

-Barefoot Brut Rose'

-1/2 Dozen Sugar Rose Cupcakes

-$25 Honey Lou Boutique Gift Card

-Sweet Bitch Moscato Rose'


Value: $65

Donated by: Sugar Rose & Honey Lou Boutique

