New Prague Girls Basketball Booster Club's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Basket Includes:
4 - Club Level tickets to the Wild vs. Avalanche Game on Friday, Nov. 28 at 2:30pm
-Wild Scarf
Value: $1,000
Donated by: Phil & Amy Gray and Jake & Kristie Helgeson
Starting bid
Titleist TSR2 Driver 9
Mitsubishi Tensei 1K 65 graphite stiff right handed 45.5 inch with a mint 9.5
Value: $600
Donated by: 2nd Swing
Starting bid
Basket Includes:
-One Hour Massage Gift Card
-Red Light Facial and Brow Wax Gift Card
-Revision Skin Care Products
-Pureology Strength Cure Hair Products
-Oliveda Luminous Glow Travel Set
-Eminence Body Oil
-Jax Soap Company Soap, Sweet Soap Scrub and two Lip Balms
-Lavender Bath Salts
-Exfoliating Body Brush
-$35 New Prague Floral Gift Card
-Serenity Reed Diffuser and Oil Refill
-Riesling Wine
-I'll Be Home for Christmas book
-Journal
-Life in Lilac Candle
Value: $400+
Donated by: New Prague Girls 5th Grade Traveling Basketball Team
Starting bid
Basket Includes:
-Anthony Edwards Don't Follow the Wave in black & purple. Size 6.5 Mens/8 Womens
-Vivoactive 5 Garmin
-Basketball
-Basketball Tumbler
Value: $400
Donated by: Zach & Sarah Nelson
Starting bid
Basket Includes:
-4 Kwik Trip Car Wash Cards, each with 5 car washes = 20 washes ($200 value)
-$50 Kwik Trip Gift Card
-2 Yeti Water Bottles
-Car Snacks (Zbars, Gum + Propel)
Value: $380
Donated by: 7th Grade Girls Traveling Basketball Team
Starting bid
Includes:
-One Weekend Night Stay at Minneapolis Marriott West
-$100 gift card at BLVD in Minnetonka
-Bottle of Tequila
Value $310
Donated by: BLVD
Starting bid
Includes:
-Ninja Creami 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
-Set of Ice Cream Dishes & Spoons
-Bags of Oreos, Butterfinger Minis, and Reeses Minis and other yummy toppings!
-Bottle of Cream de Cacao
-Bottle of Creme de Menthe
Value: $300
Donated by: Sophomore Girls Basketball Parents
Starting bid
Basket Includes:
-New Prague Blanket
-Duck Cup Speaker & glasses
-Main Street Dental - teeth white set
-$20 Giesenbrau Gift Card & New Release
-$20 ID Threadz Gift Card
-$20 1319 Gift Card
-$20 Sugar Rose Gift Card
-$20 Honey Lou Gift Card
-$20 Local 105 Gift Card
-$20 El Tequila Gift Card
Value: $300
Donated by: New Prague Girls 6th Grade Traveling Basketball Team
Starting bid
Basket includes:
-4 Lower Level Women's Basketball Game Tickets for
Sunday, Dec. 7 @ 3pm vs Maryland
-Basketball Bogg Bag
-Adult M Gopher Sweatshirt
Donated by: 4th Grade Girls Traveling Basketball Team
Value: $250
Starting bid
Includes:
-Prime Rib Sunday Brunch for Six people plus (6) Bloody Mary's or Mimosas at Horse & Hunt Club on any Sunday between 9:30am-12pm except for Easter, Father's Day or Mother's Day.
Donated by: Horse & Hunt Club
Value: $240
Starting bid
Basket includes:
-$100 ID Threadz Gift Certificate
-NP Cribbage Board
-NP Winter Hat
-NP Koozie
-2 Decks of Playing Cards
Donated by: 3rd Grade Girls Traveling Basketball Team
Value: $225
Starting bid
Bundle Includes:
-$150 Mystic Lake Launch Pad Gift Card
-12 Pack of Golf Balls
-Launch Pad Logo Items: tote bag, cap, cooler, insulated tumbler, koozies, personal fan, chocolates and fidget
Value: $225
Donated by: Junior Girls Basketball Parents
Starting bid
Basket Includes:
-Taco Plates
-Margarita Mix & frozen poaches
-Don Julio Tequila
-Taco Shells & Seasoning
-Tortilla Chips & Salsa
-$25 Gift Card to Delia's All in One (Jordan)
-Shot Glasses & Margarita Classes
-Margarita Salt & Salt Rimmer
-Lemons & Juicer
Value: $200
Donated by: Freshman Girls Basketball Parents
Starting bid
Includes:
-(4) 18-hole greens fees for New Prague Golf Course
Value: $184
Donated by: New Prague Golf Course
Starting bid
Includes:
-$50 Kwik Trip Gift Card
-(2) $20 Circle K Gift Cards
-10 Free 6" Subway Coupons
Value: $150
Donated by: Kwik Trip, Circle K & Subway
Starting bid
Basket Includes:
-Cozy Blanket
-2 bottles of wine
-Stanley Tumbler
-5 new release books
-2 candles
-Chocolate
Value: $140
Donated by: Senior Girls Basketball Parents
Starting bid
Basket includes:
-Summit Twins Sign
-$50 Papa Murphy's Gift Card
-12 Pack Variety Pack White Claw
-12 Pack Summit Extra Pale Ale EPA
Value: $140
Donated by: 3rd Grade Girls Traveling Basketball Team
Starting bid
Basket Includes:
-$50 simulator gift card and gear from Lakeville Links
-JBL bluetooth speaker
-Callaway Golf balls & tees
Value: $145
Donated by: New Prague Girls 8th Grade Basketball Teams
Starting bid
Bundle Includes:
-Busch Light Limited Edition - 24 pack
-Hamm's Throwback Pack - 12 pack
-White Claw Variety Pack - 12 pack
-New Glarus Spotted Cow - 6 pack
-Castle Danger Cream Ale - 6 pack
-NUTRL Vodka Cranberry - 4 pack
-Carbliss Vodka Black Cherry - 4 pack
-Carbliss Tequila Margarita - 4 pack
-Giesenbrau Hildy's Helles - 25oz crowler can
Value: $105
Donated by: JeNean & Steve Erickson and Julie & Marc Smith
Starting bid
Includes $100 of Assorted Lottery Tickets
Value: $100
Donated by: Mike Traxler
Starting bid
Basket Includes:
-Bottle of Jackson Morgan Southern Cream Salted Caramel Liqueur
-Size Adult Small 1319 Woodfire Tavern Hoodie (no size exchanges available)
-Bottle of Heaven's Door Whiskey Bourbon
Value: $120
Donated by: 1319 Tavern
Starting bid
Basket Includes:
-Trojan Blanket
-Holiday Candle
-Hot Chocolate Dippers
-Chocolate Treats
Value: $110
Donated by: New Prague Girls 8th Grade Basketball Teams
Starting bid
Includes the following gift cards:
-(2) $20 Target Gift Cards
-(2) $10 Subway Gift Cards
-(2) $10 Caribou Gift Cards
-(2) $10 Amazon Gift Cards
-Christmas Greeting Cards
Value: $105
Donated by: New Prague Girls 8th Grade Basketball Teams
Starting bid
Includes:
-3 Month Single Fitness & Aquatic Center Membership for Youth or Adult
Donated by: Fitness & Aquatic Center
Value: $99-165
Starting bid
Includes:
“NP Game Day” sweatshirt Adult M
Adjustable “NP” baseball hat
ID Threadz can koozie
Value: $80.00
Donated by: ID Threadz
Starting bid
Includes:
-Barefoot Brut Rose'
-1/2 Dozen Sugar Rose Cupcakes
-$25 Honey Lou Boutique Gift Card
-Sweet Bitch Moscato Rose'
Value: $65
Donated by: Sugar Rose & Honey Lou Boutique
