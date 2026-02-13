New Prague Ice Arena Expansion Campaign Fill-the-Net Donors

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No expiration
Name listed on donor wall under “Community Ice Builders” Size of circle increases with donation amount.
No expiration
Name listed on donor wall under “Community Ice Builders” Size of circle increases with donation amount.
No expiration
Name listed on donor wall under “Community Ice Builders” Size of circle increases with donation amount.
No expiration
Name listed on donor wall under “Community Ice Builders” Size of circle increases with donation amount.
No expiration
Name listed on donor wall under “Community Ice Builders” Size of circle increases with donation amount.
No expiration
Name listed on donor wall under “Community Ice Builders” Prominent donor wall recognition + rink signage
No expiration
Name listed on donor wall under “Community Ice Builders”
Premier placement on donor wall, center rink banner, and press acknowledgment.
No expiration
Donor receives recognition as a Cornerstone Supporter, with name permanently displayed alongside a featured piece of the Goalie on the donor wall installation (highly visible, premier legacy placement). Includes everything from all tiers.
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