New Prague Ice Arena

Offered by

New Prague Ice Arena

New Prague Ice Arena Expansion Campaign Fill-the-Net Donors

Net Circles
$1,000

No expiration

Name listed on donor wall under “Community Ice Builders” Size of circle increases with donation amount.



Net Circles (Copy)
$2,000

No expiration

Name listed on donor wall under “Community Ice Builders” Size of circle increases with donation amount.



Net Circles (Copy)
$3,000

No expiration

Name listed on donor wall under “Community Ice Builders” Size of circle increases with donation amount.



Net Circles (Copy)
$4,000

No expiration

Name listed on donor wall under “Community Ice Builders” Size of circle increases with donation amount.



Net Circles (Copy)
$5,000

No expiration

Name listed on donor wall under “Community Ice Builders” Size of circle increases with donation amount.



Side Post
$25,000

No expiration

Name listed on donor wall under “Community Ice Builders” Prominent donor wall recognition + rink signage

Crossbar
$50,000

No expiration

Name listed on donor wall under “Community Ice Builders”

Premier placement on donor wall, center rink banner, and press acknowledgment.

Goalie Gear
$100,000

No expiration

Donor receives recognition as a Cornerstone Supporter, with name permanently displayed alongside a featured piece of the Goalie on the donor wall installation (highly visible, premier legacy placement). Includes everything from all tiers.

Add a donation for New Prague Ice Arena

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!