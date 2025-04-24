Heavenly Outdoor Adventures

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Heavenly Outdoor Adventures

About this raffle

NEW RAVIN R26 CROSSBOW

One donation spot
$100
1 donation spot out of 28 spots
One donation spot on the wheel
$20
1 donation spot on the wheel of 20 spots. We will spin the wheel for 4 winners per mini game (each winning spot is a $100 value). Each mini winner will get one donation spot on the final drawing of 28 donation spots.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!