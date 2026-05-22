New Sanctuary Coalition foundation

Offered by

New Sanctuary Coalition foundation

About this shop

New Sanctuary Coalition Record Highs: Bonita Brings the Heat (copy)

Simple Tee
$25

Print on a single side for an understated, chic experience

0
Bougie tee
$45

Printed on two whole sides for a luxury, enhanced experience

0
Baseball tee
$30

Baseball cut for sporty people on and off the diamond

0
Tank
$30

Tank top for people who think sleeves are overrated

0
One-of-a-Kind Airbrush Tee
$75

Commissioned airbrushed tee for that bespoke, irreplacable look

0
Patch
Free

Patches to sew on your tote, hang on your wall, or just keep as a momento

0
Raffle ticket (1)
$5

Are you feeling lucky?

0
Raffle ticket bundle (5)
$22

for those who are not feeling THAT lucky

0
Add a donation for New Sanctuary Coalition foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!