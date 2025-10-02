New Sun Rising's 20th Anniversary Vibrancy Awards Silent Auction

Pick-up location

112 E Sherman St, Millvale, PA 15209, USA

Hi Michele! 👋
Angry Man Salsa item
Angry Man Salsa
$15

Starting bid

"Turn up the heat, turn up your hussle" with four jars of Angry Man Salsa, created by New Sun Rising through the generosity of Baron Batch. These items are valued at $30.00.

Knotzland Gift Box item
Knotzland Gift Box
$60

Starting bid

A gift box featuring two bowties and a handmade glass from the Knotzland + Pittsburgh Glass Center collaboration. This item is valued at $200.00.

Attack Theatre Holidays and Hops Ticket Voucher item
Attack Theatre Holidays and Hops Ticket Voucher
$65

Starting bid

This voucher is redeemable for four general admission-level tickets to Attack Theatre’s Holidays and Hops! Any questions can be answered through our email, [email protected], or by phone at 412-281-3305. These classes are valued at $180.

Assortment of Books About Living Vibrantly item
Assortment of Books About Living Vibrantly item
Assortment of Books About Living Vibrantly
$60

Starting bid

This is a collection of books that can help the reader to live more vibrantly. Included titles focus on empowerment, equity, creativity, and more. These books are valued at 150.00

Schoolhouse Yoga Class Pass item
Schoolhouse Yoga Class Pass
$10

Starting bid

This class pass may be used to attend any class at either the Strip District or North Hills location. This pass is valued at $20.00.

Backstage Pass to the Making of Her Dreams item
Backstage Pass to the Making of Her Dreams
$90

Starting bid

Are you passionate about filmmaking or curious about how documentaries are made?

Win exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Her Dreams with director, writer, and NRP partner, Corey Lankford! You’ll meet the cast, learn about the filmmaking process, and even have the chance to appear as an extra.

Her Dreams sheds light on the maternal health care disparities faced by Black women in our region. This documentary is produced by Syreeta Gordon, NRP alumni and founder of Kangaroo Birthing & Maternity Concierge and Unshakeable Motherhood. This experience is valued at $350.00.


Abeille Voyante Tea Co Christmas Blends item
Abeille Voyante Tea Co Christmas Blends
$25

Starting bid

Teas the Season
Enjoy the holiday season with Abeille Voyante Tea Co.'s special Christmas blends. Sip, Savor, Relax, and Enjoy.

Each tea makes between 16 and 20 cups of tea, double-steeped.


This item is valued at $50.00.

Handcrafted Soap Gift Basket item
Handcrafted Soap Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Look out for your skin this winter season! Lock in moisture with a selection of 7 super moisturizing handcrafted cold-process soaps. Each bar is made in Pittsburgh with a proprietary blend of plant-based oils and butters and scented without artificial fragrance. Zero artificial colorants are used to decorate them — only mixed-in botanicals like rosemary leaves and calendula petals. Bars are perfect from head to toe (yes, really!) — use as a shampoo bar, facial cleanser, hand wash, or all-over body cleanse. The basket features a soap lift and a soap-saver exfoliating pouch, and the soap dish is made of recycled plastic by Reimagined Recycling, a Pittsburgh-based program and creative studio. This basket is valued at $75.00.

Sangha Center Yoga Gift Card item
Sangha Center Yoga Gift Card
$27.50

Starting bid

This gift card can be redeemed for 5 Yoga Classes at our Beaver Studio. See our website for

offerings: www.sanghacenteryoga.com

This gift card is valued at $55.00

Honor Costs Nothing item
Honor Costs Nothing item
Honor Costs Nothing
$70

Starting bid

This one of a kind piece, 'Honor Costs Nothing' from artist Baron Batch, is painted between pressed glass providing striking depth and beauty. (front and back pictured, approximately 12" x 15"). This piece is valued at $200.

The Ripple Experience item
The Ripple Experience
$50

Starting bid

Gift card to The Ripple & two Turkish Towels
The Ripple, located in Lawrenceville, is a vibrant wellness space offering contrast hydrotherapy through hot tubs, cold plunges, and saunas. Each session supports circulation, boosts immunity, eases muscle tension, and builds mental resilience and community. It’s a place to restore balance — body, mind, and spirit — through the healing power of water, heat, and human connection. This gift is valued at $150.00.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!