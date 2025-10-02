New Sun Rising's 20th Anniversary Vibrancy Awards Silent Auction

Are you passionate about filmmaking or curious about how documentaries are made?

Win exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Her Dreams with director, writer, and NRP partner, Corey Lankford! You’ll meet the cast, learn about the filmmaking process, and even have the chance to appear as an extra.

Her Dreams sheds light on the maternal health care disparities faced by Black women in our region. This documentary is produced by Syreeta Gordon, NRP alumni and founder of Kangaroo Birthing & Maternity Concierge and Unshakeable Motherhood. This experience is valued at $350.00.



