New Sun Rising's 20th Anniversary Vibrancy Awards Silent Auction

"Turn up the heat, turn up your hussle" with four jars of Angry Man Salsa, created by New Sun Rising through the generosity of Baron Batch. These items are valued at $30.00.
A gift box featuring two bowties and a handmade glass from the Knotzland + Pittsburgh Glass Center collaboration. This item is valued at $200.00.
This voucher is redeemable for four general admission-level tickets to Attack Theatre’s Holidays and Hops! Any questions can be answered through our email, [email protected], or by phone at 412-281-3305. These classes are valued at $180.
This is a collection of books that can help the reader to live more vibrantly. Included titles focus on empowerment, equity, creativity, and more. These books are valued at 150.00
This class pass may be used to attend any class at either the Strip District or North Hills location. This pass is valued at $20.00.
Are you passionate about filmmaking or curious about how documentaries are made?
Win exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Her Dreams with director, writer, and NRP partner, Corey Lankford! You’ll meet the cast, learn about the filmmaking process, and even have the chance to appear as an extra.
Her Dreams sheds light on the maternal health care disparities faced by Black women in our region. This documentary is produced by Syreeta Gordon, NRP alumni and founder of Kangaroo Birthing & Maternity Concierge and Unshakeable Motherhood. This experience is valued at $350.00.
Teas the Season
Enjoy the holiday season with Abeille Voyante Tea Co.'s special Christmas blends. Sip, Savor, Relax, and Enjoy.
Each tea makes between 16 and 20 cups of tea, double-steeped.
This item is valued at $50.00.
Look out for your skin this winter season! Lock in moisture with a selection of 7 super moisturizing handcrafted cold-process soaps. Each bar is made in Pittsburgh with a proprietary blend of plant-based oils and butters and scented without artificial fragrance. Zero artificial colorants are used to decorate them — only mixed-in botanicals like rosemary leaves and calendula petals. Bars are perfect from head to toe (yes, really!) — use as a shampoo bar, facial cleanser, hand wash, or all-over body cleanse. The basket features a soap lift and a soap-saver exfoliating pouch, and the soap dish is made of recycled plastic by Reimagined Recycling, a Pittsburgh-based program and creative studio. This basket is valued at $75.00.
This gift card can be redeemed for 5 Yoga Classes at our Beaver Studio. See our website for
offerings: www.sanghacenteryoga.com
This gift card is valued at $55.00
This one of a kind piece, 'Honor Costs Nothing' from artist Baron Batch, is painted between pressed glass providing striking depth and beauty. (front and back pictured, approximately 12" x 15"). This piece is valued at $200.
Gift card to The Ripple & two Turkish Towels
The Ripple, located in Lawrenceville, is a vibrant wellness space offering contrast hydrotherapy through hot tubs, cold plunges, and saunas. Each session supports circulation, boosts immunity, eases muscle tension, and builds mental resilience and community. It’s a place to restore balance — body, mind, and spirit — through the healing power of water, heat, and human connection. This gift is valued at $150.00.
