eventClosed

New Teacher Appreciation Luncheon

2500 S 13th Ave E

Newton, IA 50208, USA

Golden Apple
$500

Four reservations to the event, business logo on program cover, option for one information booth

Friend of Education
$250

Two reservations to the event, business logo inside of the program, option for one information booth

Adopt-a-Teacher
$50

This donation will go toward purchasing each of our new teachers a $50 gift card for classroom expenses

Adopt-a-Teacher
$100

This donation will go toward purchasing each of our new teachers a $100 gift card for classroom expenses

Reservation Only
$75

Includes one reserved ticket to the event - ticket pricing goes up to $75 after registration deadline

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing