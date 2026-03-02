New Testament Survey - 2026

Course: New Testament Survey





Course Length: 2026 Self-Paced Course





Course Description

Students will listen to messages from Pastor Chuck Smith (known as Chuck Tracts) from Matthew to Revelation and answer / submit Questionnaire sheets. Messages can be found at www.pastorchuck.org or the Word for Today App. Students must listen to the C-2000 Through the Bible Series. Questionnaires will be supplied to students upon request and graded upon submission for an additional $50 fee.





Required Instructional Resources