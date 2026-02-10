New Troop 750 Scout Membership

As a reminder, this includes your Scout’s Troop 750 hat, Troop 750 neckerchief, neckerchief slide, (green) uniform shoulder loops, Troop 750 tri-number uniform patch, Troop 750 Class B uniform polo shirt, and any awards earned.





Full Troop 750 unit dues will be collected in the Fall of each year, with Scouting America membership fees being collected annually based on the date joined/last renewed.