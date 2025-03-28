New Volunteer Training with Travel Visions Aloha for the Blind

We’re so glad you’re here! Whether you’re brand new to working with the blind and visually impaired (BVI) community or just new to Travel Visions Aloha for the Blind, this is your first step. This ticket reserves your spot for our New Volunteer Training on Thursday, April 10 at 5:30 PM. You’ll learn everything you need to feel confident, comfortable, and ready to make a difference—no prior experience needed. After this training, you’ll be eligible to support upcoming events as a human guide, event helper, or in other meaningful ways. Let’s build an island of inclusion, one step at a time.

