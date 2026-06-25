Let's Fund Good: New Wave Album Party

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This ticket gets you into the show. Choose the participating nonprofit that you want to support and they'll receive 100% of the ticket sale.
Make an additional donation to the nonprofit of your choice. They receive 100% of this donation.
Note: This is not a ticket. For entry to the show, please purchase a general admission ticket.
Support our mission here at Interplanetary Help Desk. Your donation helps make events like this possible and free for nonprofits.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!