A black and white poster advertises "Album Parties: New Wave Hits" featuring silhouettes of a band in the foreground and text detailing the event's beneficiaries in the background.
Interplanetary Help Desk

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Interplanetary Help Desk

About this event

Let's Fund Good: New Wave Album Party

1500 E 6th St

Austin, TX 78702, USA

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General Admission
$10

This ticket gets you into the show. Choose the participating nonprofit that you want to support and they'll receive 100% of the ticket sale.

Additional Donation: Support Your Favorite Nonprofit
Pay what you can

Make an additional donation to the nonprofit of your choice. They receive 100% of this donation.


Note: This is not a ticket. For entry to the show, please purchase a general admission ticket.

Additional Donation: Support Interplanetary Help Desk
Pay what you can

Support our mission here at Interplanetary Help Desk. Your donation helps make events like this possible and free for nonprofits.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!