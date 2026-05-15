New Works 2026 - Friday, 06/26

About this event
With various chair, couch, floor cushion, stool, and standing options.
Intended for:
-Members of the disability community, with the option to reserve a seat or wheelchair spot and request ASL, room for service animals, large format printed program, and more.
-AANHPI individuals (Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander).
-People who have been deliberately marginalized by the United States economic system, such as those who identify as TGNC, BILPOC, and immigrants.
-Students and seniors.
Ages 12 and under are free with pre-registration so that we can plan ahead for young ones, with an option for stroller storage.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!