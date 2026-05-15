Synapse Arts Collective

Hosted by

Synapse Arts Collective

About this event

New Works 2026 - Friday, 06/26

6205 N Sheridan Rd

Chicago, IL 60660, USA

Open Seating Ticket
$20

With various chair, couch, floor cushion, stool, and standing options.

Discounted Ticket
$15

Intended for:

-Members of the disability community, with the option to reserve a seat or wheelchair spot and request ASL, room for service animals, large format printed program, and more.

-AANHPI individuals (Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander).

-People who have been deliberately marginalized by the United States economic system, such as those who identify as TGNC, BILPOC, and immigrants.

-Students and seniors.


Kids 12 and Under Ticket
Free

Ages 12 and under are free with pre-registration so that we can plan ahead for young ones, with an option for stroller storage.

Add a donation for Synapse Arts Collective

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