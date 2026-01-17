New World Swiss Club

Includes two adults at the same address and any children under the age of 18. Renewable in January of each year to coincide with Turner Hall's fiscal year. IMPORTANT SERVICE FEE NOTE : When paying for your membership(s), under "Summary" you will see "Order" and "Help keep Zeffy free..." In the box with a suggested free-will fee amount and a down arrow "v", choose the down arrow and then select OTHER to avoid a pre-determined free-will donation to the online service. You can add an amount of your choosing, or simply type in "0".