Turner Hall of Monroe Inc

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Turner Hall of Monroe Inc

About the memberships

New World Swiss Club

Annual INDIVIDUAL Adult Membership
$25

Valid until May 14, 2027

Renewable in January of each year to coincide with Turner Hall's fiscal year. IMPORTANT SERVICE FEE NOTE: When paying for your membership(s), under "Summary" you will see "Order" and "Help keep Zeffy free..." In the box with a suggested free-will fee amount and a down arrow "v", choose the down arrow and then select OTHER to avoid a pre-determined free-will donation to the online service. You can add an amount of your choosing, or simply type in "0".

Annual COUPLES Adult Membership
$50

Valid until May 14, 2027

Includes two adults at the same address. Renewable in January of each year to coincide with Turner Hall's fiscal year. IMPORTANT SERVICE FEE NOTE: When paying for your membership(s), under "Summary" you will see "Order" and "Help keep Zeffy free..." In the box with a suggested free-will fee amount and a down arrow "v", choose the down arrow and then select OTHER to avoid a pre-determined free-will donation to the online service. You can add an amount of your choosing, or simply type in "0".

Annual FAMILY Membership
$50

Valid until May 14, 2027

Includes two adults at the same address and any children under the age of 18. Renewable in January of each year to coincide with Turner Hall's fiscal year. IMPORTANT SERVICE FEE NOTE: When paying for your membership(s), under "Summary" you will see "Order" and "Help keep Zeffy free..." In the box with a suggested free-will fee amount and a down arrow "v", choose the down arrow and then select OTHER to avoid a pre-determined free-will donation to the online service. You can add an amount of your choosing, or simply type in "0".

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