New Year Eve Party Event Reservation and Accommodations

Grants entry for one adult to the event with food, DJ, and entertainment all included. The seat will be arranged by our staff and this ticket will guarantee a seat near the middle of the room (see the green tables in the seating chart below). Please take a look at the seating map for our event to be informed of the seating area designations. You will also be able to purchase raffle tickets and participate in other activities that our parish council has planned for this event.