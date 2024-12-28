New Year "Intention Setting" Bonfire, Community Potluck & Drum Circle!

Our "Potluck & Drum Circle" gatherings take place twice a month and are open to all with pure intentions—free of charge. As a non-profit organization, the generous donations from our supporters help sustain the programs and initiatives at the Tree of Life Farm. We are deeply grateful for the community's ongoing support and excited to develop new connections together in the upcoming new year!

