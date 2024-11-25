New Year, New Chapter! A Benefit for St. Boniface from Soundbox's Listen Hear Salon Concerts

Zone D includes any seat beyond the eighth row that is not under the dome of the St. Boniface sanctuary. Views of the stage are slightly obstructed and the acoustics may be somewhat limited due to changing slope of the roof in this seating area.

Zone D includes any seat beyond the eighth row that is not under the dome of the St. Boniface sanctuary. Views of the stage are slightly obstructed and the acoustics may be somewhat limited due to changing slope of the roof in this seating area.

seeMoreDetailsMobile