New Year, New Chapter! A Benefit for St. Boniface from Soundbox's Listen Hear Salon Concerts

Zone A includes any seat in the first row with an unobstructed view of the stage.
Zone B
$45
Zone B includes any seat in the second and third rows with a mostly unobstructed view of the stage.
Zone C
$30
Zone C includes any seat in the fourth through eighth rows. Views may be partially obstructed but the acoustics are optimal under the dome of the St. Boniface sanctuary!
Zone D
$15
Zone D includes any seat beyond the eighth row that is not under the dome of the St. Boniface sanctuary. Views of the stage are slightly obstructed and the acoustics may be somewhat limited due to changing slope of the roof in this seating area.
