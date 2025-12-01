New Year, New Hope

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About this event
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New Year Breakfast Reception for One
This level supports EHF’s work to expand educational and creative pathways for young people globally. Impact Champions receive full access to the special breakfast program, which culminates in a private guided tour of the newly reopened Museum.
A thoughtful way to open the year grounded in purpose, generosity, and possibility.
New Year Gathering for One
9:45am - 11:00am
This contribution supports EHF’s community programming and provides an accessible entry point for new and emerging supporters. Community Supporters will join us for an intimate morning of connection, reflection, and shared purpose alongside Foundation guests and Idris & Sabrina Elba.
A welcoming option for supporters who wish to participate and contribute at a lighter level.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!