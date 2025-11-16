New Year, New You!

Sponsor Ticket Policy for Membership Meetings





If your company is an annual sponsor, you are entitled to complimentary tickets for membership meetings:

-Empower Partners: 8 tickets

-Success Partners: 4 tickets

-Sustain & Enrich Partners: 2 tickets

-Support Partners: 1 ticket





You may apply these tickets toward this meeting if you wish. Please note: if you register under the sponsor allocation but your company is not a current sponsor or your allotted tickets have already been used, we will contact you to arrange payment.