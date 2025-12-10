New Year Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
$
Bratko Art Studio creates handmade ceramics that celebrate craftsmanship and thoughtful design. Each piece is shaped with intention, offering a blend of artistry and functionality that enriches any home.
$110 retail value.
Bratko Art Studio creates handmade ceramics that celebrate craftsmanship and thoughtful design. Each piece is shaped with intention, offering a blend of artistry and functionality that enriches any home.
$200 retail value.
Enjoy premium beauty products from Laser Arts Studio, a Hudson Valley medical spa based in Newburgh, NY.
$150 retail value.
A beautifully crafted Nordic catchall tray by :dodomoom, featuring original design, natural materials, and modern, effortless style. From Code380.
$80 retail value.
A Ukrainian-inspired Christmas tree topper by Gróno from Code 380 - a piece destined to become part of your family’s holiday history.
$55 retail value.
A WOOD MOOD natural wooden candle from the Code 380 online space - handcrafted in Ukraine, eco-friendly, refillable, and thoughtfully designed by a family-owned brand committed to lasting quality.
$45 retail value.
A small and medium pair of Medovi Svichky (4 beeswax candles) by Code380 - symbolic pieces that honor the sacred connection between nature, craft, and human presence.
$45 retail value.
This Etnodim postcard set showcases elegant designs inspired by Ukrainian heritage. A charming gift or keepsake, ideal for sharing meaningful messages or adding a touch of culture to any space.
$25 retail value.
Stay comfortable and spread awareness with a Liberty Ukraine Foundation hoodie. Soft, durable, and designed to proudly represent support for Ukraine.
$60 retail value.
A comfortable Liberty Ukraine Foundation t-shirt - simple, stylish, and meaningful.
$40 retail value.
A durable, everyday Liberty Ukraine Foundation tote, designed to show your support with pride. Perfect for errands, events, or daily use.
$25 retail value.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!