New Year Raffle 2025

A chance to win a ceramic pot by Bratko Art Sudio
$20

Bratko Art Studio creates handmade ceramics that celebrate craftsmanship and thoughtful design. Each piece is shaped with intention, offering a blend of artistry and functionality that enriches any home.

$110 retail value.

A chance to win a candle holder by Bratko Art Sudio
$40

Bratko Art Studio creates handmade ceramics that celebrate craftsmanship and thoughtful design. Each piece is shaped with intention, offering a blend of artistry and functionality that enriches any home.

$200 retail value.

A chance to win beauty products from Laser Arts Studio
$20

Enjoy premium beauty products from Laser Arts Studio, a Hudson Valley medical spa based in Newburgh, NY.

$150 retail value.

A chance to win a :dodomoom catchall tray from Code 380
$15

A beautifully crafted Nordic catchall tray by :dodomoom, featuring original design, natural materials, and modern, effortless style. From Code380.

$80 retail value.

A chance to win a Grono Christmas tree topper
$15

A Ukrainian-inspired Christmas tree topper by Gróno from Code 380 - a piece destined to become part of your family’s holiday history.

$55 retail value.

A chance to win a WOOD MOOD candle from Code 380
$10

A WOOD MOOD natural wooden candle from the Code 380 online space - handcrafted in Ukraine, eco-friendly, refillable, and thoughtfully designed by a family-owned brand committed to lasting quality.

$45 retail value.

A chance to win Medovi Svichky candles from Code 380
$10

A small and medium pair of Medovi Svichky (4 beeswax candles) by Code380 - symbolic pieces that honor the sacred connection between nature, craft, and human presence.

$45 retail value.

A chance to win an Etnodim postcard set from Code 380
$5

This Etnodim postcard set showcases elegant designs inspired by Ukrainian heritage. A charming gift or keepsake, ideal for sharing meaningful messages or adding a touch of culture to any space.

$25 retail value.

A chance to win a Liberty Ukraine hoodie
$20

Stay comfortable and spread awareness with a Liberty Ukraine Foundation hoodie. Soft, durable, and designed to proudly represent support for Ukraine.

$60 retail value.

A chance to win a Liberty Ukraine t-shirt
$10

A comfortable Liberty Ukraine Foundation t-shirt - simple, stylish, and meaningful.

$40 retail value.

A chance to win a Liberty Ukraine tote
$5

A durable, everyday Liberty Ukraine Foundation tote, designed to show your support with pride. Perfect for errands, events, or daily use.

$25 retail value.

