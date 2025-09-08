New Year's Eve Gala Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
-“Presented by [Your Company]” headline placement
-Full-page inside front cover ad in program booklet
-Speaking opportunity or 60-sec video message at event
-Logo on step & repeat, main stage, website, and social media
-2 premium VIP tables (20 tickets)
-Logo on scholarship materials for 2026
-Full-page ad in event program booklet
-Logo on event signage, website, and social media
-Recognition from the podium during the program
-1 VIP table (10 tickets)
-Product or promo item in VIP gift bags
-Full-page ad in event program booklet
-Logo on select signage and digital promotions
-5 event tickets with reserved seating
-Name/logo inclusion in post-event thank-you email
-Full-page ad in event program
-Logo displayed at bar or lounge area
-4 general admission tickets
-Social media recognition
-Name listed in program and on website
-Logo displayed at bar or lounge area
- 2 general admission tickets
-Social media shout-out
-Full-page ad in program booklet
-Name listed in program booklet and on website
-Half-page ad in program booklet
-Logo displayed at bar or lounge area
-Social media shout-out
-Half-page ad in program booklet
-Logo displayed at bar or lounge area
-Social media shout-out
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!