Elk Grove Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Elk Grove Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

New Year's Eve Gala Sponsorship

9175 W Stockton Blvd

Elk Grove, CA 95758, USA

Presenting Sponsor (Exclusive)
$10,000

-“Presented by [Your Company]” headline placement

-Full-page inside front cover ad in program booklet

-Speaking opportunity or 60-sec video message at event

-Logo on step & repeat, main stage, website, and social media

-2 premium VIP tables (20 tickets)

-Logo on scholarship materials for 2026

Platinum Sponsor
$7,500

-Full-page ad in event program booklet

-Logo on event signage, website, and social media

-Recognition from the podium during the program

-1 VIP table (10 tickets)

-Product or promo item in VIP gift bags

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

-Full-page ad in event program booklet

-Logo on select signage and digital promotions

-5 event tickets with reserved seating

-Name/logo inclusion in post-event thank-you email

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

-Full-page ad in event program

-Logo displayed at bar or lounge area

-4 general admission tickets

-Social media recognition

Crimson & Cream Supporter
$1,000

-Name listed in program and on website

-Logo displayed at bar or lounge area

- 2 general admission tickets

-Social media shout-out

-Full-page ad in program booklet

Crimson Supporter
$500

-Name listed in program booklet and on website

-Half-page ad in program booklet

-Logo displayed at bar or lounge area

-Social media shout-out

Cream Supporter
$250

-Half-page ad in program booklet

-Logo displayed at bar or lounge area

-Social media shout-out

