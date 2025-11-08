New Year’s Eve Speakeasy Celebration (On Site Childcare!)

1 Lake St, Moosup, CT 06354, USA
Adult Speakeasy Ticket (Upstairs at Hope Lodge)
Enjoy an exclusive speakeasy‑style New Year’s Eve celebration with us!
Be sure to pre-buy your Beer/Wine/Cocktails tickets as well as Cannoli tickets ahead of time. It will be Cash Only at Venue.
🎈 Kids’ New Year’s Eve Party (Downstairs at Hope Lodge)
Additional children can be added with the Sibling Child tickets at reduced rate below.
While parents enjoy the speakeasy celebration upstairs, kids get their very own New Year’s Eve party downstairs — filled with fun, food, and activities designed just for them!
🧃 What’s Included:
• Grazing Snack Table with kid‑friendly bites, fruit, and treats
• Juices & Refreshments to keep everyone energized
• Games & Party Fun for laughter and play
• Movie Time — cozy viewing space for winding down
• Arts & Crafts — creative projects to take home
• Supervised Care provided by the licensed daycare staff from Busy Bees Academy (Thompson, CT)
✨ Kids will be safely cared for while enjoying their own celebration, making this a true family‑friendly New Year’s Eve experience!
🧷 Note for Parents of Non‑Potty‑Trained Children
If your child is not potty trained, the licensed childcare staff from Busy Bees Academy will notify or page you during the event when a diaper change is needed. Please provide a clearly labeled bag with your child’s name on it containing diapers, wipes, and any other necessary supplies when you check in at the kids’ party.
This is an add on for additional children.
Entitles ticket holder to one alcoholic signature cocktail
Can also be purchased on site the day of the event with CASH!
Entitles ticket holder to unlimited cannolis from the cannoli bar!
Can also be purchased on site for cash on day of event with CASH!
Entitles ticket holder to one alcoholic beer or wine
Can also be purchased on site the day of the event with CASH!
