New Year’s Hope Raffle 2026

Port St. Lucie

FL, USA

Raffle Ticket – New Year’s Hope Raffle 2026
Each $10 raffle ticket gives you one entry into the New Year’s Hope Raffle. Your purchase supports reentry, workforce, and second-chance programs.

Raffle Bundle – 3 Tickets for $25
Get 3 raffle entries for only $25 (save $5). Your purchase supports legal access, reentry & workforce programs.

VIP Supporter – 20 Tickets + Special Recognition
As a VIP Supporter, you receive 20 raffle entries and special recognition for helping people rebuild life after incarceration.
Your contribution directly strengthens reentry, legal access, workforce, and second-chance programs.


Diamond Support 7 Tickets + Special Recognition
As a Diamond Supporter, you receive 7 raffle entries and special recognition for helping people rebuild life after incarceration.
Your contribution directly strengthens reentry, legal access, workforce, and second-chance programs.


