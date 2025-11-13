New Year’s Hope Raffle 2026

Hosted by
Each $10 raffle ticket gives you one entry into the New Year’s Hope Raffle. Your purchase supports reentry, workforce, and second-chance programs.
Get 3 raffle entries for only $25 (save $5). Your purchase supports legal access, reentry & workforce programs.
As a VIP Supporter, you receive 20 raffle entries and special recognition for helping people rebuild life after incarceration.
Your contribution directly strengthens reentry, legal access, workforce, and second-chance programs.
As a Diamond Supporter, you receive 7 raffle entries and special recognition for helping people rebuild life after incarceration.
