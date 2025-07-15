NEW YEAR'S PARTY - Everglades - 12/31/25 - 8 pm to Midnight with Stella Beat

5497 Marsh Bend Trl

Wildwood, FL 34785, USA

NEW YEARS SINGLE Tickets
$40

Single Tickets - 1 to 7. If ONE person makes purchase, you will all sit together. Zeffy asks for a 17% Donation. THIS IS OPTIONAL! Just click on it and replace with "0" or a smaller amound. Zeffy has NO fees so we recommend to donate something.

NEW YEARS - Table of 8
$320
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Group ticket for 8 People - all will sit together. Zeffy asks for a 17% Donation. THIS IS OPTIONAL! Just click on it and replace with "0" or a smaller amound. Zeffy has NO fees so we recommend to donate something.

NEW YEARS - Table of 10
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Group ticket for 10 People - all will sit together. Zeffy asks for a 17% Donation. THIS IS OPTIONAL! Just click on it and replace with "0" or a smaller amound. Zeffy has NO fees so we recommend to donate something.

NEW YEARS Single Table Ticket
$40

You will get one ticket and sit at a Singles Table. Zeffy asks for a 17% Donation. THIS IS OPTIONAL! Just click on it and replace with "0" or a smaller amound. Zeffy has NO fees so we recommend to donate something.

