New York Aggies | Muster 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Includes Muster admission, buffet; active membership holders receive a discount code via email.
*vegan/vegetarian options will be available
Includes Muster admission, buffet.
*vegan/vegetarian options will be available
Includes Muster admission, buffet.
*vegan/vegetarian options will be available
At head table with Muster Ticket, NY Aggies Shirt, Recognition During Program, Buffet + Drinks
*vegan/vegetarian options will be available
Offer to pay for other Muster tickets to cover tickets for other Aggies
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!