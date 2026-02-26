New York Aggies

Hosted by

New York Aggies

About this event

New York Aggies | Muster 2026

505 8th Ave

New York, NY 10018, USA

General Admission Ticket
$45

Includes Muster admission, buffet; active membership holders receive a discount code via email.


*vegan/vegetarian options will be available

12 and under Ticket
Free

Includes Muster admission, buffet.


*vegan/vegetarian options will be available

New Army Ticket (Class years between 2016-2026)
$35

Includes Muster admission, buffet.


*vegan/vegetarian options will be available

VIP Ticket (12 available)
$120

At head table with Muster Ticket, NY Aggies Shirt, Recognition During Program, Buffet + Drinks


*vegan/vegetarian options will be available

Sponsor Ticket
$45

Offer to pay for other Muster tickets to cover tickets for other Aggies

Add a donation for New York Aggies

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