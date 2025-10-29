New York Bus Trip October 29, 2025

Hosted by
About this event
The trip price of $225.00 includes: Round Trip Bus from the HV Library to Schoenfeld Theatre West 45th Street New York, NY 10036. 1-Show Ticket (front mezzanine), and Bus Driver Tip. Lunch is on your own. Please be at the library lower lot by 8:30 AM show time is 2PM. Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE
The trip price of $215.00 includes: Round Trip Bus from the HV Library to Lunt-Fontanne Theatre West 46th Street New York, NY 10036. 1-Show Ticket (front mezzanine), and Bus Driver Tip. Lunch is on your own. Please be at the library lower lot by 8:30 AM show time is 2PM. Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE
