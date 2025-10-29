Friends of Huntingdon Valley Library

Friends of Huntingdon Valley Library

New York Bus Trip October 29, 2025

625 Red Lion Rd

Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, USA

Buena Vista Social Club Front Mezzaine ticket
$225

The trip price of $225.00 includes: Round Trip Bus from the HV Library to Schoenfeld Theatre West 45th Street New York, NY 10036. 1-Show Ticket (front mezzanine), and Bus Driver Tip. Lunch is on your own. Please be at the library lower lot by 8:30 AM show time is 2PM. Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE

Death Becomes Her Front Mezzanine
$215

The trip price of $215.00 includes: Round Trip Bus from the HV Library to Lunt-Fontanne Theatre West 46th Street New York, NY 10036. 1-Show Ticket (front mezzanine), and Bus Driver Tip. Lunch is on your own. Please be at the library lower lot by 8:30 AM show time is 2PM. Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE

