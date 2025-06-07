New York City Players Onsite Store

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Theater for Beginners (Book) item
Theater for Beginners (Book)
$10
Theater for Beginners By Richard Maxwell 96 pages, Paperback Published 2015, Theater Communications Group
The Theater Years (Monograph) item
The Theater Years (Monograph)
$50
The Theater Years By Richard Maxwell and New York City Players Monograph, 167 Pages, Paperback; Editors:Jim Fletcher (Actor), Richard Maxwell, Robert Snowden; Published: 2017, Westreich Wagner and Greene Naftali ABOUT THE THEATER YEARS: This is the first publication on the plays of New York-based experimental theater director and playwright Richard Maxwell (born 1967) and his company New York City Players. His plays have been commissioned by The Wexner Center, Columbus; The Walker Art Center, Minneapolis; Performance Space 122, The Kitchen and Soho Rep in New York; and The Barbican Centre, London. The book captures the experience of actually watching the plays by way of screen-grabs and captions, and in doing so documents nearly 20 years of work. "The writer and director Richard Maxwell is a stylist of the first order ... When I read or think about a Maxwell text, I don't so much recall any other writer. Rather, I think about visual artists and colors...." --Hilton Als, The New Yorker
Evening Plays (Book) item
Evening Plays (Book)
$15
Evening Plays By Richard Maxwell; 152 pages; Paperback; Published: June 2020, Theater Communications Group; EVENING PLAYS, three new dramas by award-winning playwright Richard Maxwell are a response to Dante's Divine Comedy. The Evening centers around three archetypal barflies who together form an elegy of universal loss. The loss of a loved one seeps poignantly into his illustration of the stark reality and emotional tumult of coping with death. Samara is a mythic tale of redemption that follows a messenger through a bleak frontier in his quest to collect a debt, though the human cost of the journey may be more than he bargained for. And Paradiso, which takes place in the not-too distant future, describes three great loves: family, country and God.
Plays 1996-2000 (Book) item
Plays 1996-2000 (Book)
$15
Plays 1996-2000 By Richard Maxwell Paperback, Pages: 340 Published July 1, 2003 Theatre Communications Group
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