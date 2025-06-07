New York City Players Onsite Store

Theater for Beginners
By Richard Maxwell
96 pages, Paperback
Published 2015, Theater Communications Group
Theater for Beginners
By Richard Maxwell
96 pages, Paperback
Published 2015, Theater Communications Group
The Theater Years (Monograph)
$50
The Theater Years
By Richard Maxwell and New York City Players
Monograph, 167 Pages, Paperback; Editors:Jim Fletcher (Actor), Richard Maxwell, Robert Snowden; Published: 2017, Westreich Wagner and Greene Naftali
ABOUT THE THEATER YEARS: This is the first publication on the plays of New York-based experimental theater director and playwright Richard Maxwell (born 1967) and his company New York City Players. His plays have been commissioned by The Wexner Center, Columbus; The Walker Art Center, Minneapolis; Performance Space 122, The Kitchen and Soho Rep in New York; and The Barbican Centre, London. The book captures the experience of actually watching the plays by way of screen-grabs and captions, and in doing so documents nearly 20 years of work.
"The writer and director Richard Maxwell is a stylist of the first order ... When I read or think about a Maxwell text, I don't so much recall any other writer. Rather, I think about visual artists and colors...." --Hilton Als, The New Yorker
The Theater Years
By Richard Maxwell and New York City Players
Monograph, 167 Pages, Paperback; Editors:Jim Fletcher (Actor), Richard Maxwell, Robert Snowden; Published: 2017, Westreich Wagner and Greene Naftali
ABOUT THE THEATER YEARS: This is the first publication on the plays of New York-based experimental theater director and playwright Richard Maxwell (born 1967) and his company New York City Players. His plays have been commissioned by The Wexner Center, Columbus; The Walker Art Center, Minneapolis; Performance Space 122, The Kitchen and Soho Rep in New York; and The Barbican Centre, London. The book captures the experience of actually watching the plays by way of screen-grabs and captions, and in doing so documents nearly 20 years of work.
"The writer and director Richard Maxwell is a stylist of the first order ... When I read or think about a Maxwell text, I don't so much recall any other writer. Rather, I think about visual artists and colors...." --Hilton Als, The New Yorker
Evening Plays (Book)
$15
Evening Plays
By Richard Maxwell;
152 pages; Paperback;
Published: June 2020, Theater Communications Group;
EVENING PLAYS, three new dramas by award-winning playwright Richard Maxwell are a response to Dante's Divine Comedy. The Evening centers around three archetypal barflies who together form an elegy of universal loss. The loss of a loved one seeps poignantly into his illustration of the stark reality and emotional tumult of coping with death. Samara is a mythic tale of redemption that follows a messenger through a bleak frontier in his quest to collect a debt, though the human cost of the journey may be more than he bargained for. And Paradiso, which takes place in the not-too distant future, describes three great loves: family, country and God.
Evening Plays
By Richard Maxwell;
152 pages; Paperback;
Published: June 2020, Theater Communications Group;
EVENING PLAYS, three new dramas by award-winning playwright Richard Maxwell are a response to Dante's Divine Comedy. The Evening centers around three archetypal barflies who together form an elegy of universal loss. The loss of a loved one seeps poignantly into his illustration of the stark reality and emotional tumult of coping with death. Samara is a mythic tale of redemption that follows a messenger through a bleak frontier in his quest to collect a debt, though the human cost of the journey may be more than he bargained for. And Paradiso, which takes place in the not-too distant future, describes three great loves: family, country and God.
Plays 1996-2000 (Book)
$15
Plays 1996-2000
By Richard Maxwell
Paperback, Pages: 340
Published July 1, 2003
Theatre Communications Group
Plays 1996-2000
By Richard Maxwell
Paperback, Pages: 340
Published July 1, 2003
Theatre Communications Group
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