New York City Players Onsite Store

The Theater Years By Richard Maxwell and New York City Players Monograph, 167 Pages, Paperback; Editors:Jim Fletcher (Actor), Richard Maxwell, Robert Snowden; Published: 2017, Westreich Wagner and Greene Naftali ABOUT THE THEATER YEARS: This is the first publication on the plays of New York-based experimental theater director and playwright Richard Maxwell (born 1967) and his company New York City Players. His plays have been commissioned by The Wexner Center, Columbus; The Walker Art Center, Minneapolis; Performance Space 122, The Kitchen and Soho Rep in New York; and The Barbican Centre, London. The book captures the experience of actually watching the plays by way of screen-grabs and captions, and in doing so documents nearly 20 years of work. "The writer and director Richard Maxwell is a stylist of the first order ... When I read or think about a Maxwell text, I don't so much recall any other writer. Rather, I think about visual artists and colors...." --Hilton Als, The New Yorker

The Theater Years By Richard Maxwell and New York City Players Monograph, 167 Pages, Paperback; Editors:Jim Fletcher (Actor), Richard Maxwell, Robert Snowden; Published: 2017, Westreich Wagner and Greene Naftali ABOUT THE THEATER YEARS: This is the first publication on the plays of New York-based experimental theater director and playwright Richard Maxwell (born 1967) and his company New York City Players. His plays have been commissioned by The Wexner Center, Columbus; The Walker Art Center, Minneapolis; Performance Space 122, The Kitchen and Soho Rep in New York; and The Barbican Centre, London. The book captures the experience of actually watching the plays by way of screen-grabs and captions, and in doing so documents nearly 20 years of work. "The writer and director Richard Maxwell is a stylist of the first order ... When I read or think about a Maxwell text, I don't so much recall any other writer. Rather, I think about visual artists and colors...." --Hilton Als, The New Yorker

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